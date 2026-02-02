Democrats Plan to Cosplay Project 2025 With Their Own ‘Project 2029,’ and I Can't Even

It’s almost too perfect. For more than a year, Democrats waged a nonstop campaign to portray Project 2025 as the darkest threat to democracy since the invention of voting. Every media outlet, talking head, and Biden surrogate warned us incessantly that the conservative policy blueprint written by actual experts was nothing short of authoritarian.

So naturally, they’re now copying it — down to the playbook, the structure, even the branding. That’s right, Democrats have a plan to win back the White House, and it’s called Project 2029. It’s a true Netflix reboot of the plan they swore would destroy America.

“Project 2029 is one of several liberal groups already battling over who will staff the next Democratic administration and what policy ideas they'll embrace,” Axios reports. The most hilarious part of the article is that it doesn’t even shy away from the fact that they’re copying Project 2025.

Democrats are copying similar efforts by conservatives during the Biden presidency, such as Project 2025 and America First Legal that many believe enabled the Trump administration to hit the ground running in his second term with a flurry of executive actions.

The group expects to release its first lineup of policy “ideas” in March. It’s being built, in their words, to “influence who will staff the next Democratic administration and which policy ideas a future Democratic president will adopt.” Sound familiar? It should. Of course, Democrats mocked conservatives for Project 2025. They railed against it and claimed it was proof of some far-right plot. As they say, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

Chad Maisel, a Biden White House veteran and former aide to Cory Booker, is one of the key people behind this effort. Maisel insists the “same old playbook isn’t working” for the Democrats.

You think?

Maisel says Project 2029 will be “bigger and bolder than what people have been offered before.” Translation: a glossier version of the same far-left wish list that’s been driving voters into the waiting arms of Donald Trump. What’s more, Maisel claims the group won’t be “center-left or left-wing” but will “surface ideas from across the Democratic Party.”

This is their way of claiming that the proposal will be centrist or moderate. Give me a break. If anyone believes that Democrats will make any meaningful shift toward the center, they’re on acid. Last year, the DNC refused to publish its 2024 election autopsy. Why? Because it most likely told members that to win elections, they have to be hard on crime, hawkish on the border, and abandon gender transition surgeries for minors. Democrats want to win elections, but they aren’t willing to move to the center to do that. The only thing they want to hear when it comes to how to win future elections is “double down on socialism.”

Like its conservative inspiration, Project 2029 plans to publish a massive, single-volume “governing blueprint” for the next Democratic president. The group says it has roughly 200 contributors already working on policy proposals. So what will it say? Will it tell Democrats to support strong borders or amnesty? Will it tell Democrats to remain all in on gender ideology or step back from it? Will it tell Democrats to hold the line on unlimited abortion rights or advocate mainstream restrictions? Will it tell Democrats to support commonsense election reforms like Voter ID, or double down on policies that make elections less secure?

There’s been very little reason to believe Democrats are truly serious about winning elections because they either don’t understand that their policies are unpopular or can’t handle being told so.

I can’t wait to find out what’s in this thing.

