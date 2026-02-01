There’s a Revolt at CNN Over Scott Jennings

I don't watch CNN, but there's something undeniably satisfying about catching clips of Scott Jennings absolutely dismantling his liberal co-panelists regularly. The guy has a gift for cutting through nonsense with surgical precision, and if you've ever wondered why he hasn’t been booted from the network yet, you're not alone.

Advertisement

So, it should come as no surprise that his presence isn’t just irritating the pundits on set. According to a report from The Daily Beast, furious staffers confronted CEO Mark Thompson during an internal town‑hall meeting, demanding to know why the network hasn’t “reined in” Jennings. They complained about his politics, his tone, and even his vocabulary.

CNN boss Mark Thompson was pressed by staff about why the network has not reined in MAGA mouthpiece Scott Jennings’ on-air rhetoric. Thompson hosted an all-hands meeting with CNN employees, giving them the opportunity to raise questions and concerns about the network’s current state and future. During the meeting, staff questioned the behavior of Jennings, who frequently gets into verbal spats with other CNN guests as a firebrand Trump loyalist. One area of concern was Jennings being allowed to describe undocumented immigrants as “illegal aliens,” a term that violates the network’s editorial standards, according to Status. In a typically fiery appearance on CNN’s NewsNight on Jan. 19, Jennings went on a furious tirade against fellow panelist Cameron Kasky, a survivor of the 2018 Parkland school shooting, after Kasky chastised him for saying ICE should be allowed to “chase down illegals” in Minnesota. “Who are you to tell me what I can and can’t say? I’ve never met you, brother. I can say whatever I want,” Jennings said. “They’re illegal aliens. And that’s what the law calls them. Illegal aliens. That’s what I’m going to call them.”

Advertisement

At least one employee repeatedly pressed Thompson about why Jennings is "allowed to exist" in his current role at CNN. Let that sink in for a moment. They literally asked why he's allowed to exist there. The staffers branded him a "MAGA mouthpiece" and a "firebrand Trump loyalist" who "frequently gets into verbal spats with other CNN guests." Heaven forbid someone actually challenges the groupthink.

ICYMI: Gutfeld Returns to ‘The Five,’ Promptly Humiliates Jessica Tarlov Again

Consider the contrast with Jessica Tarlov on Fox News's The Five. For sure, plenty of conservatives complain about her presence there, but you don't see Fox News employees staging an internal revolt demanding her removal.

Why not? I’m sure a big part of it is that Jennings is actually smart and effective at countering prevailing views, while Tarlov often sounds like she's reading from a DNC talking points script. I’ve mocked her plenty of times here, which is always fun.

But that’s not the main reason.

Personally, I appreciate having a left-leaning voice on The Five, but Tarlov doesn't hold a candle to Harold Ford Jr., or past liberal co-hosts like Juan Williams in terms of intelligence and thoughtfulness. Yet, there’s never been any revolt about any of the smarter liberal cohosts either.

Advertisement

The revolt at CNN over Jennings tells you everything you need to know about the state of that network and the left in general. They can't handle one conservative who's actually effective at making his case. Instead of rising to the challenge and countering his arguments with better ones, they're demanding he be silenced or controlled. If CNN's staff is this rattled by one smart conservative, maybe the problem isn't Scott Jennings. The problem is that their worldview can't withstand basic scrutiny.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!