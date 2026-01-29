Gutfeld Returns to ‘The Five,’ Promptly Humiliates Jessica Tarlov Again

Greg Gutfeld hasn’t been on The Five in a few days, but he was back on Wednesday, and let’s just say he didn’t skip a beat. His takedowns of liberal co-host Jessica Tarlov have been one of my favorite parts of the show, and once again, he didn’t disappoint.

What unfolded was a public dismantling of Tarlov and the tired legacy media narrative that suddenly objects to deportations.

“We had dozens of deaths where you didn’t say shit," Gutfeld reminded Tarlov. "Jocelyn Nungaray, Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, Molly Tibbetts." He went further, holding up “three pages of women who have been murdered by illegal aliens in the last, like, seven or eight years.”

Gutfeld reminded viewers that when conservatives showed footage of the border invasion, Democrats couldn’t have cared less. “When we showed … the border being overrun, and people laughed at us,” he said. He then pointed out that those same Democrats now demand sympathy and deference as the Trump administration tries to clean up a disaster they created.

“It’s like you’re the maid trying to clean up a mess, and somebody there is staring at you going, ‘Oh, you gotta clean it up better.’ No, you made the mess. This is the Democrat Party’s mess that we’re trying to clean up,” he said, brushing aside complaints about ICE agents’ language, telling Tarlov, “We don’t care.”

He then expressed what millions of Americans feel after years of moral lectures from people who showed zero concern when innocent Americans paid the price. “I’m bored by this. I’m absolutely bored by this," he declared. "I’m bored by the Nazi stuff. I’m bored by the concerned people in the media. They were not concerned when innocent women were raped and murdered.”

Gutfeld then pointed out the selective outrage with surgical precision. “They didn’t care about the 50 who died when they were incarcerated under Obama. They didn’t care about the 27 or 30 that were shot under Obama, but now they care,” he said, adding that the sudden concern deserved “no attention” and “no credibility.”

He then accused the left of craving the next incident to fuel another media cycle.

“You deserve no attention on this. You deserve no credibility on this. It's actually comical, because here's my, here's my feeling: It seems like you're ready for another one. You had Good, that went for a couple of weeks,” he said. “You had this guy [Pretti], went for a week or so. You're gonna need a third one. This is what this is about, because this is what creates the motivation, the motivation for this drama, this drama that could've been prevented if you guys just listened to the sensible people.”

He also shredded the willful ignorance surrounding crime and sanctuary policies. “Why is it that the cities that aren’t sanctuary aren’t having any violence?” he asked. “Why is it that the rate of violence in … Minneapolis … five to seven times higher than cities that are three or four times larger. Why is that? You guys are always feigning this performative ignorance, that you don't understand things. You never explain your own ignorance. Why is there so much violence in Minneapolis and not in Texas?”

We all know the reason why.

Gutfeld drew a stark contrast between how ordinary Americans respond to horrific crimes and how Democrats process them. “There are people who, when they hear an awful crime… they think of their wife, they think of their kids, they think of their sister, they think of their mother,” he said. Democrats, by contrast, think first about image. “How does it affect my public persona? How does it affect me politically?”

That’s the hard truth of the matter. Democrats don’t see Trump removing illegal immigrants; they see Trump removing potential voters who would keep their party in power.

“I don't care about any of this performance anymore, Jessica,” Gutfeld continued. “It's done. And you know what? Neither does Trump. People voted for the law. They want the law.”

#TheFive - Greg Gutfeld to Jessica Tarlov: "We had dozens of deaths where you didn't say shit... You guys didn't give two F's... This drama... could have been prevented." pic.twitter.com/Dlkny1UQKh — Diamond Joe (@ItsDiamondJoe) January 28, 2026

