Here’s Why Many Say the Ilhan Omar Assault Was Staged

As PJ Media previously reported, on Tuesday evening, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was attacked during her first in-person town hall of 2026 in north Minneapolis when a disheveled man sprayed her with an unknown liquid from what police described as a syringe while she was calling for the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Security and staff quickly tackled and subdued the attacker, who appeared to yell “you must resign” as they restrained and then removed him from the room.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Omar framed the incident as an attempt at intimidation that she won’t cower from. "You know, I've survived more, and I'm definitely going to survive intimidation and whatever these people think that they can throw at me because I'm built that way," she said.

Omar made herself out to be a hero, but many people are looking at the evidence and saying something isn’t right. And many people are speculating that the event was staged.

Even President Donald Trump has weighed in on this. “She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her,” Trump told ABC News in a phone interview. He said he’d not seen the video.

But many others have, and believe all the signs of a staged assault are there. The first sign is that Omar appeared to signal the man before he got up to approach her.

Odd… Ilhan Omar gave a quick glance at the guy right before he stood up. pic.twitter.com/32tm9jkSuA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 28, 2026

Honestly, this is the least convincing evidence that the attack was staged, which is why I’m showing it first. Omar is reading from prepared remarks and appears to be using a technique in which she makes eye contact with different areas of the room when she looks up.

More convincing, however, is her reaction to the assault. At no point does she seem genuinely concerned for her own well-being. She barely flinches when she’s sprayed, and instead of backing off, she approaches the attacker. And despite being sprayed with an unknown, pungent substance, she continued the town hall.

Representative Omar continued her town hall because of one of two options:



1. She does not have the self-preservation instincts accompanying being sprayed with a smelly substance, such as getting a doctor to check it out or even as simple as washing it off.



2. She staged it.… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 28, 2026

Hello Representative Omar,



You walked towards the attacker and immediately went on with your speech after being sprayed with a foreign substance instead of a normal human reaction like, say, panicking about being poisoned and calling 911.



I don’t point that out to question… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 28, 2026

Even more bizarrely, others are pointing to the fact that the attacker was perfectly framed by the cameras before the event:

They had the camera perfectly on the guy before she went up to the podium, I call staged 🤔

pic.twitter.com/SIT0tfyylX — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) January 28, 2026

Conservative radio talk show host Joe Pags discussed all the oddities. It’s worth a watch:

Rep Ilhan Omar is attacked on camera and did what?



Is she trying to fight the guy?



Is sprayed with something but doesn't care -- shakes it off?



What do YOU see? #news #Ilhanomar #minnesota pic.twitter.com/cJQQO1eUGp — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) January 28, 2026

Does any of this prove that Omar staged the assault? No. Do they raise legitimate questions? Absolutely. I’m sure many on the left will complain about “conspiracy theories” about the assault, but there are many on the left who actually believe that the assassination attempt on President Trump in Butler, Pa., was staged, even though multiple people were injured and one man was killed.

Why would she stage such a thing? To make Trump supporters look bad? As a distraction from the investigation into her personal finances? To elicit sympathy? There are plenty of reasons she would do such a thing, and you’re welcome to take your pick.

