Here’s Why Many Say the Ilhan Omar Assault Was Staged

January 28, 2026
As PJ Media previously reported, on Tuesday evening, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was attacked during her first in-person town hall of 2026 in north Minneapolis when a disheveled man sprayed her with an unknown liquid from what police described as a syringe while she was calling for the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Security and staff quickly tackled and subdued the attacker, who appeared to yell “you must resign” as they restrained and then removed him from the room.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Omar framed the incident as an attempt at intimidation that she won’t cower from. "You know, I've survived more, and I'm definitely going to survive intimidation and whatever these people think that they can throw at me because I'm built that way," she said.

Omar made herself out to be a hero, but many people are looking at the evidence and saying something isn’t right. And many people are speculating that the event was staged.

Even President Donald Trump has weighed in on this. “She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her,” Trump told ABC News in a phone interview. He said he’d not seen the video.

But many others have, and believe all the signs of a staged assault are there. The first sign is that Omar appeared to signal the man before he got up to approach her.

Honestly, this is the least convincing evidence that the attack was staged, which is why I’m showing it first. Omar is reading from prepared remarks and appears to be using a technique in which she makes eye contact with different areas of the room when she looks up.

More convincing, however, is her reaction to the assault. At no point does she seem genuinely concerned for her own well-being. She barely flinches when she’s sprayed, and instead of backing off, she approaches the attacker. And despite being sprayed with an unknown, pungent substance, she continued the town hall.

Even more bizarrely, others are pointing to the fact that the attacker was perfectly framed by the cameras before the event:

Conservative radio talk show host Joe Pags discussed all the oddities. It’s worth a watch:

Does any of this prove that Omar staged the assault? No. Do they raise legitimate questions? Absolutely. I’m sure many on the left will complain about “conspiracy theories” about the assault, but there are many on the left who actually believe that the assassination attempt on President Trump in Butler, Pa., was staged, even though multiple people were injured and one man was killed.

Why would she stage such a thing? To make Trump supporters look bad? As a distraction from the investigation into her personal finances? To elicit sympathy? There are plenty of reasons she would do such a thing, and you’re welcome to take your pick.

