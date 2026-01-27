The Left Doesn’t Want You to Know This About the Investigation of Ilhan Omar's Finances

On Monday, President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the Justice Department and Congress are investigating Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Why? Because she came from Somalia with nothing, and suddenly, within a few years of becoming a member of Congress, she's now supposedly worth over $44 million.

Omar dismissed the investigation as a distraction.

Sorry, Trump, your support is collapsing and you’re panicking.



Right on cue, you’re deflecting from your failures with lies and conspiracy theories about me. Years of “investigations" have found nothing.



Get your goons out of Minnesota. https://t.co/OXYdRIcdHB — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 26, 2026

She calls it all political payback, and the left screams that Trump is weaponizing the DOJ against a rival. But hold on. That's not the full story.

The left doesn't want you to know this key fact.

“The Justice Department under the Biden administration opened an investigation into Representative Ilhan Omar, Democrat of Minnesota, in 2024 to scrutinize her finances, campaign spending, and interactions with a foreign citizen, according to people with knowledge of the matter,” the New York Times reports. “The inquiry, initiated by the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington and the department’s public integrity unit in June of that year, appears to have stalled for lack of evidence, according to one of the people who requested anonymity to discuss internal department matters.”

The investigation appeared to be thrust into the public spotlight on Monday, when President Trump blindsided department officials by posting about it on Truth Social, singling out Ms. Omar. It was part of a rambling statement announcing a shake-up of the team overseeing immigration raids in Ms. Omar’s Minneapolis district that misspelled her name.

If Omar’s shady explosion of wealth was enough for the Biden administration to notice and launch an investigation, that completely undermines any claim of politicization or weaponization of the Justice Department on Trump’s part. The Biden administration was notorious for targeting conservative groups, Republicans, and, of course, President Trump himself, while Democrats were held to a different standard. Among them, Joe Biden himself, who was not indicted for mishandling classified documents as a U.S. senator or as vice president, but President Trump was.

Even though the Biden administration investigated Omar, they took no action.

The New York Post has more on the investigation of Ilhan Omar.

The House Oversight Committee is probing “Squad” Rep. Ilhan Omar’s skyrocketing family wealth after a $9 billion Somali social services fraud scandal exploded in her district,The Post has learned. Oversight panel Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said staff lawyers are exploring the extraordinary step of subpoenaing Omar’s spouse over his allegedly shady business practices. “We’re going to get answers, whether it’s through the Ethics Committee or the Oversight Committee, one of the two,” he told The Post. Republicans want to know how Somali-born Omar (D-Minn.) and her politically-connected husband Tim Mynett went from nearly broke to being worth up to $30 million in just a year, according to her 2024 disclosure forms. “There are a lot of questions as to how her husband accumulated so much wealth over the past two years,” Comer said. “It’s not possible. It’s not. I’m a money guy. It’s not possible.” Separately, federal law enforcement is also probing.

Omar’s husband, Tim Mynett, helped form Rose Lake Capital in 2022, a firm that went from having just $42.44 in its bank account to being valued at up to $25 million within a year, according to court records and Omar’s 2024 financial disclosure. The rapid rise and questions about the source of the money raised alarms among associates, who reportedly brought their concerns to federal investigators.

As Democrats said for years, no one is above the law. If Omar's finances are so shady that even the Biden Justice Department took notice, you better believe she's in real trouble.

