Man Assaults Ihan Omar With Unidentified Spray During Town Hall Remarks

Tim O'Brien | 10:00 PM on January 27, 2026
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

An unidentified man assaulted Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota on Tuesday night while she was giving a speech as part of a town hall meeting in north Minneapolis. If you watch the video, you can see that while she is calling for the resignation of U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, a disheveled man approaches her and sprays something on her from what has been reported as a syringe. 

Advertisement

Omar, apparently, was looking down at her notes when the man approached her and appeared to catch her by surprise. Security or members of her staff immediately tackled and subdued the man, who continued to shout something that was unintelligible on video, while being restrained before being removed from the room. 

The stated purpose of the town hall meeting was for Omar to address the current unrest over the ICE operations in her city. It doesn't seem that the agenda for the meeting included discussion of the current Somali corruption and fraud scandals in Minnesota. 

This was billed as Omar’s first in-person town hall meeting for 2026. After briefly regrouping with her team at the podium at the front of the room after the incident, Omar decided to continue her remarks and the meeting. She appeared to be stunned but not rattled. 

According to NBC News, "the man walked down the middle of the room and tried to spray a liquid at Omar while appearing to yell 'you must resign,' before a security guard restrained him."

Reports are that when her team told her to get checked out, she replied, "That is what they want." She then reportedly said, "We will continue. These f------ a--holes are not going to get away with this.”

Advertisement

In its own statement, Minneapolis police said its officers who were in the room at the time "observed a man use a syringe to spray an unknown liquid" onto Omar.

After she resumed speaking, she commented to the crowd, “He sprayed something on me…. It smells terrible.” 

The man was removed from the room, taken to Hennepin County Jail, and charged with 3rd degree assault.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Omar said, "I survived war, and I’m definitely going to survive intimidation and whatever these people think that they can throw at me, because I’m built that way."

Omar’s calmness throughout, combined with how this incident suddenly made her a sympathetic figure in the wake of a horrible month of allegations of corruption, has led more than a few X users to ponder whether this was staged.

This might be a better angle.

It would have been natural for Omar to put a halt to her speech until they could find out whether the liquid that was sprayed onto her was toxic or dangerous. This would have been in her best interest. The fact that this was not done also raised some concerns.

Advertisement

Let’s hope that whatever was sprayed on Omar was not toxic and did not cause any harm to her or those around her, and that she is safe and healthy. Let's also hope we learn everything about the man who assaulted her, from his identity to his motives. That would be the only way to put initial speculation to rest...or confirm it.

Find out what you’re missing behind the members-only wall. It’s time for you to take advantage of the full catalogue of common sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. You’ll get access to content you didn’t even know you wanted, and you’ll be hooked. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership!

Tim O'Brien

Tim O’Brien is a veteran communications and crisis management consultant based in Pittsburgh. He’s the author of The Essential Crisis Communications Plan: A crisis management process that fits your culture, available on Amazon. He’s the host of the Shaping Opinion podcast on Substack and all of the major video and audio podcast platforms.  

When he’s not working, he’s usually listening to a podcast, driving down some country back road near his home, dreaming of a Pittsburgh Pirates team that actually wins – or some combination of all of the above.

Reach him at: Tim (at) OBrienCommunications.com. Follow him on X: @TimOBrienPgh.

Read more by Tim O'Brien

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

ILHAN OMAR MINNESOTA

Recommended

Amelia Victorious: How to Lose the Culture War With a Video Game Jamie K. Wilson
The Left Doesn’t Want You to Know This About the Investigation of Ilhan Omar's Finances Matt Margolis
Mamdani Shovels Snow Like a Communist Robert Spencer
Wait, What? These Missing Utah Children Turned Up Where? Sarah Anderson
Introducing the Actual Grassroots Lefty Group Helping Organize the Insurrection Stephen Green
Andy Ngo: Here's What I Saw When I Got Inside the Signal Chats Used by Extremists in Minnesota Rick Moran

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Can We Get These Guys a Pulitzer?
Mr. President, Please Just Let This Man Have a Nap
‘America 250’ Tuesday: Alexis de Tocqueville on Democratic Sovereignty
Advertisement