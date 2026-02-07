Reporter Questioning Chuck Schumer's 'Jim Crow' Voter ID Lie Leaves Him Stumped

This has been an embarrassing week for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. His opposition to the SAVE Act — a bill that does nothing but mandate that people prove they’re citizens when they register to vote and provide a photo ID when they do vote — has him shouting “Jim Crow 2.0,” but he’s repeatedly failed to give an explanation why.

Advertisement

On MSNOW’s Morning Joe on Thursday, host Jonathan Lemire pressed him about a new Pew Research poll showing overwhelming bipartisan support for voter ID — 95% of Republicans and 71% of Democrats back it. Lemire laid it out plainly: “So why do you not?” Schumer’s response? A long pause, then recycled talking points. “Uh, it’s Jim Crow 2.0. And I called it Jim Crow 2.0, and the right wing went nuts all over the internet. That’s ’cause they know it’s true,” he said.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! MS NOW just stunned Chuck Schumer by admitting 71% of *Democrats* want to pass nationwide voter ID



"71% of Democrats support this. Why do YOU not?"



CHUCK SCHUMER: "...it's Jim Crow 2.0! The same thing they did in the south against people of color!"



"You will NOT… pic.twitter.com/YBuhZF0t46 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 5, 2026

This is what happens when you’re out of arguments but too stubborn to admit it. And yet he’s not been let off the hook yet.

A reporter caught up with Schumer in a Capitol hallway and asked the most obvious question imaginable — if requiring photo ID is “Jim Crow,” then what does that make the countless other daily interactions that demand one? Banking? Flying? Buying a six-pack?

Advertisement

Schumer had no answer. Literally none. He just kept moving on, trying to get away while ignoring the question.

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer is finally SPEECHLESS



Reporter“Can you explain how it's Jim Crow to require an ID to vote in elections, to drive a car, to purchase alcohol, go to the DMV? Any comment on that?”



He’s speechless and trying not to laugh because he knows he’s lying pic.twitter.com/Ur4OLcGBT8 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 6, 2026

Of course, we all know why he has no answer.

The fact is, no one can explain why producing a photo ID to cast a ballot is racist. That argument collapses the second you step into the real world. A photo ID isn’t some exotic privilege; it’s the universal ticket to functioning in modern life. You need one to board a plane, cash a check, rent an apartment, open a bank account, and apply for a job. You need it to enter countless government buildings, buy firearms, or pick up prescriptions. Kids have to show ID for standardized tests. Adults need it to collect government benefits. You even need one to check into a hotel or rent a car. The idea that voter ID is unreasonable or discriminatory in one isolated context is nonsense on its face. It’s not an exception — it’s the rule.

Advertisement

ICYMI: The Trump Administration FINALLY Tells Boasberg to Pound Sand

Democrats have spent years branding every attempt at securing elections as racist, claiming minority communities are uniquely unable to secure a photo ID. It’s a patronizing and outdated argument that doesn’t hold up under scrutiny. Americans of every race carry IDs because modern society requires them. Pretending otherwise is insulting — and voters know it. That’s why an overwhelmingly bipartisan majority of voters, across racial lines, supports Voter ID.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!