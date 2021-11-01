Podcasts
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #18: Cheering On the 'New' Republican Party

By Stephen Kruiser Nov 01, 2021 4:30 AM ET
In the now immortal words of Britney Spears: “Oops, I did it again.”

This was supposed to have been posted earlier but THINGS GET WEIRD every once in a while.

Thankfully — or unfortunately — most of the news messes that Kevin and I discuss here on “Unwoke” have an evergreen quality to them.

We talk a bit about the post-Trump “new” Republican party, of which we are both big fans. Does it have staying power? Does it have the focus to propel the GOP to a big victory next year? Does it wear pants and, if so, are they ever pleather?

Our regular weekly segments are here too, of course. The world may be all “dark clouds and demented president” these days but Kevin and I always like to finish on an upbeat note.

We’re also thinking of adding some hot yoga in the coming weeks.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
