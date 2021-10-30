Stupid Things Stupid Liberals Did This Week

It’s not surprising that Democrats are ratcheting up their dumb-dumb level to 11. They tend to do that when there are big elections on the line, so get yourself a large order of fries because here come some whoppers.

Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe is fighting for his second gig as Virginia’s governor. A recent Fox News poll shows he is trailing his opponent, the GOP’s Glenn Youngkin, by eight points amongst likely voters. Things are looking bleak, so naturally, the commie gloves are off.

Stupid Move #1: Mostly-White Supremacists

When in doubt, play the white supremacy card. In what is possibly one of the worst stunts ever, it seems as though five “white supremacists” decided to show their support for Youngkin in Virginia by standing next to his van. We assume they are white supremacists because they have their Charlottesville-ish tiki torches, even though they are in the pouring rain. They all match pretty much except one of the would-be Klansmen is black.

Another one is rumored to be Camden Layton, financial director of Virginia’s Young Democrats.

One of them is the financial director for the Virginia Young Democrats… and since being outed as such, has made his Twitter private. You're welcome for me doing your job for you. pic.twitter.com/YVhNbm74bP — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 29, 2021

It turns out it was the Lincoln Project that put this hoax together because of Trump and Charlottesville…or something like that. Or is that the lame excuse the Lincoln Project is using now that they’re been busted?

I’m sorry – I’m just not going to get over the sanctimonious snake oil salesmen at The Lincoln Project having McAuliff staffers (including people of color) pose as white supremacists and getting caught red handed. How anyone gives these people even a dime is sheer insanity. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 30, 2021

Stupid Move #2: Cruz Defended Nazi Salutes at a School Board Meeting

When the white supremacist angle doesn’t work, go full Nazi! Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), and a bunch of other lefty troglodytes are attacking Ted Cruz for “defending Nazi salutes.” What happened was, a man at a school board meeting shot a Nazi salute at someone over policies he found oppressive, comparing the school board to the Nazis. This was one of the examples given as to why Merrick Garland would refer to angry parents attending school board meetings as “domestic terrorists.” Cruz argues that throwing a Nazi salute is protected under free speech, and thus would not be a reason for Merrick Garland to sic the FBI on parents at school board meetings.

Lefty journos are either (1) dishonest or (2) not very bright (or both). The parent was doing the Nazi salute because he was calling the authoritarian school board Nazis—evil, bad & abusive. And yes, calling someone a Nazi is very much protected by the First Amendment. https://t.co/35lyiQpinN — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 27, 2021

Stupid Move #3: Blame The Cops

When Ilhan Omar isn’t busy trying to dismantle the police or defund them, the second of which Minneapolis did successfully, she is blaming the cops for the city’s outrageous crime spike.

Minnesota congresswoman @Ilhan Omar blames police for the reduction in policing that has resulted in skyrocketing violent crime in Minneapolis. Last year she advocated for abolishing the police, saying it was "rotten to the root." https://t.co/pxtteY8cZ5 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 27, 2021

“What we must also recognize is that the reduction in policing currently in our city and the lawlessness that is happening is due to two things,” Omar stated in a recent town hall speech. “One of them is, the police have chosen to not fulfill their oath of office and to provide the public safety they are owed to the citizens they serve.”

What about the defunding? Or the increasing retirements and resignations due to the low morale Omar and others have contributed to the situation? Leave it to a commie to gut a police department then blame the cops for what happens afterward.

Related: Now We Know Who Was Behind the Tiki-Torch White Supremacist Stunt in Va.

Also, if she is complaining about the crime rate now, what does she think will happen if she and her commie jackals successfully dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department? What will happen if we dismantle the country’s political and economic systems, as Omar wants? What will we be left with? Communism — and THAT is her ultimate goal.

Ilhan Omar calls for "dismantling" of the U.S. "economy and political systems." In case it wasn't clear. pic.twitter.com/B8DJdQvSxB — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 7, 2020

Next Tuesday will be all about the gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia. Who wants to bet the Democrats will pull another brain-dead move by Sunday? A Halloween hail-mary of some sort. They’ve hit the white supremacist angle and the Nazi angle, so what’s next? Something Jan. 6 related, an attack on Trump? Maybe just a good ole fashioned KKK stunt. Please pick YOUR choice as to which brand of nonsense the Democrats will release this weekend, and leave it in the comments!