Tiki-Torch Wielding Virginia Dems Caught Faking White Supremacist Photo Op to Smear Glenn Youngkin

Virginia Democrats must know just how bad things are looking for Terry McAuliffe in the gubernatorial election that will be decided on Tuesday. In addition to the McAuliffe campaign hiring a lawyer known for challenging election results (and trying to kill that story) Virginia Democrats have resorted to a false flag stunt right out of the Jussie Smollett playbook.
A group of five alleged white supremacists stood before a Youngkin campaign bus with tiki torches claiming, “We’re all in for Glenn.”
Closer look at these people, who are they?
Anyone recognize them? https://t.co/EcSbB2tBAf pic.twitter.com/WYiE14OQyR
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 29, 2021
Of course the first clue that something wasn’t right here is the fact that one of the alleged white supremacists is a black man. That, of course, didn’t stop McAuliffe aide Jen Goodman from pretending the stunt was legitimate.
This is disgusting and disqualifying. https://t.co/EJ9Fk7OeTE
— Jen Goodman (@jengoodman75) October 29, 2021
However, it appears that one of the “white supremacists” involved in the stunt might be Camden Layton, the financial director for the Young VA Democrats.
BREAKING: Financial director for Young VA Dems has gone private after being exposed for posing as a white supremacist pic.twitter.com/fbCbafIiZf
— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 29, 2021
Layton has set all of his social media accounts to private since being exposed.
John Cardillo thinks he’s identified another one of the white supremacists as a McAuliffe staffer.
Hey @TerryMcAuliffe, your staffers are morons. #Caught pic.twitter.com/VpMNjI7AKe
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 29, 2021
The individuals have not been positively identified yet.
Neither Jussie Smollett nor Bubba Wallace was available for comment.