News & Politics

Tiki-Torch Wielding Virginia Dems Caught Faking White Supremacist Photo Op to Smear Glenn Youngkin

By Matt Margolis Oct 29, 2021 3:46 PM ET
(Twitter screenshot)

Virginia Democrats must know just how bad things are looking for Terry McAuliffe in the gubernatorial election that will be decided on Tuesday. In addition to the McAuliffe campaign hiring a lawyer known for challenging election results (and trying to kill that story) Virginia Democrats have resorted to a false flag stunt right out of the Jussie Smollett playbook.

A group of five alleged white supremacists stood before a Youngkin campaign bus with tiki torches claiming, “We’re all in for Glenn.”

Of course the first clue that something wasn’t right here is the fact that one of the alleged white supremacists is a black man. That, of course, didn’t stop McAuliffe aide Jen Goodman from pretending the stunt was legitimate.

However, it appears that one of the “white supremacists” involved in the stunt might be Camden Layton, the financial director for the Young VA Democrats.

Layton has set all of his social media accounts to private since being exposed.

John Cardillo thinks he’s identified another one of the white supremacists as a McAuliffe staffer.

The individuals have not been positively identified yet.

Neither Jussie Smollett nor Bubba Wallace was available for comment.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

You can follow Matt on TwitterGabFacebook,
MeWeHeroesRumble, and CloutHub.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Tags: CONSERVATISM VIRGINIA
TRENDING
Editor's Choice