Trump Does 'Tomahawk Chop' At World Series and The Left Flips Out

Donald Trump’s attendance at Game 4 of the 2021 World Series has naturally generated a lot of buzz. Trump’s attendance at the game comes months after he called for a boycott of Major League Baseball when they pulled the All-Star Game from Atlanta following the passage of Georgia’s election integrity laws.

But the real story came when Trump was seen doing the “Tomahawk Chop” during the game.

A few months ago, Rob Manfred cowered to the woke mob by moving the all star game out of Atlanta Tonight, President Trump did the tomahawk chop at the World Series in Atlanta Poetic

pic.twitter.com/RvySoSEXCv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 31, 2021

Despite the fact that thousands of fans were doing the exact same thing, liberals think they’ve cracked the code as to why Trump did it: racism and white supremacy!

Before the game even started, Dave Zirin, sports editor for the Nation, wrote that “Donald Trump is traveling to the World Series just so he can be filmed doing the tomahawk chop.”

“But if you state the obvious: that this all carries the stench of a white supremacist photo op, you’re being divisive,” Zirin moaned.

Donald Trump is traveling to the World Series just so he can be filmed doing the tomahawk chop in Georgia with his fellow @Braves. But if you state the obvious: that this all carries the stench of a white supremacist photo op, you’re being divisive. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) October 30, 2021

CNN legal analyst Shanlon Wu also claims to believe that doing the “racist gesture” was the only reason Trump wanted to attend the game.

Who else thinks Trump decided to go to World Series game tonight just so he could be shown using the racist gesture Atlanta fans love to use? — Shanlon Wu (@shanlonwu) October 31, 2021

Disgraced leftist commentator Keith Olbermann reached a similar conclusion.

Trump is at the World Series, doing the racist “chop” gesture and making the repetitive “nuh nuh” sound that passes for its lyrics. Of course he is: this isn’t our national anthem – he can remember the words to THIS song. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 31, 2021

Countless other triggered liberals accused Trump of racism and white supremacy on social media for participating in the chop. The liberal media, always looking for a fake story with which to attack Trump, joined in. HuffPost accused Trump of doing a “racist” gesture, “Donald Trump performs racist ‘chop’ gesture at World Series game,” reads the headline at The Courier-Mail in Australia.

The AFP also wrote a story on it, headlined “Defying Native American protests, Trump performs ‘Tomahawk chop'”

“Former US president Donald Trump performed the controversial ‘Tomahawk Chop’ cheer — denounced as a racist gesture by Native Americans — in support of the Atlanta Braves on Saturday while attending game four of baseball’s World Series,” the story reads. “Trump was seated in a suite down the rightfield line and was joined by his wife Melania in the cheer, which Native Americans have deplored as a racist insult to their culture and heritage, with some groups calling for it to be retired.”

A few paragraphs later, the story painfully concedes that the “Tomahawk Chop” remains “remains a popular gesture among sports fans” and that Rob Manfred, the MLB commissioner, gave it his full support, noting that local Native Americans are “fully supportive of the Braves’ program, including the chop.”