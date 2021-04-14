The Morning Briefing: Project Veritas Confirms CNN Is a Cesspool of Biased Lies

Top O’ the Briefing

Can We Arrest Everyone At CNN?

In a world of constant turmoil and change, constants can be welcome. Good constants, that is. It would be nice to have some of those right about now.

In a world of constant turmoil and change, constants can be welcome. Good constants, that is. It would be nice to have some of those right about now.

That’s a big ask here on March 410th, 2020.

Unfortunately, one of the most enduring constants here in the waning days of the American Experiment is the thorough rot at the core of the American mainstream media. We discuss it a lot here because, well, it’s everywhere. All the time. Hard to shake.

These people just won’t go away.

CNN’s one accomplishment in recent years is that it emerged as the most egregiously biased, pathetic cable news network in America. That had been an MSNBC thing before the Trump years. At some point in 2017, CNN must have realized, “Hey, we have Jim Acosta, we should be the most awful.”

Bless their little hearts, they pulled it off.

James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas has released some new videos that reveal that CNN is worse than many of us thought.

We all knew that they were actively working to remove President Trump from office. Tyler covered what Project Veritas found out about that:

In the latest Project Veritas sting video, CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester admits that his network used “propaganda” in an effort to ensure that President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. Chester takes credit for Trump’s loss and confesses that the network created at least one story that was “all speculation” in order to defeat the president. He also says that as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic tapers off, CNN plans to “milk” climate alarmism for all it’s worth. “Look what we did, we [CNN] got Trump out. I am 100% going to say it, and I 100% believe that if it wasn’t for CNN, I don’t know that Trump would have got voted out,” Chester tells the Project Veritas undercover journalist in the sting video. “I came to CNN because I wanted to be a part of that.” The director discusses at least one situation where CNN intentionally crafted a story questioning Trump’s health, a story that amounted to “propaganda.” The president’s “hand was shaking or whatever, I think. We brought in so many medical people to tell a story that was all speculation — that he was neurologically damaged, and he was losing it,” Chester recalls. “He’s unfit to — you know, whatever.”

For the millionth time: one of President Trump’s greatest accomplishments was forcing the execrable hacks in the media to abandon all pretense to being unbiased. They’re now eager to show us what First Amendment-abusing scum they are. Six years ago, anyone at CNN would have been careful to not admit that they were just making stuff up. It’s not that they weren’t doing it back then too, it’s just that they tried to keep it covered up.

CNN’s lying about Trump being mentally and physically unfit to be in office led to the United States now having a president who is mentally and physically unfit to be in office.

But don’t call them “the enemy of the people” because their feelings will get hurt.

The second Project Veritas vid gave us some insight about what CNN is up to at the moment and Matt’s got that:

In the previous video, Chester admitted that his network used “propaganda” to help defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. The latest video released by Project Veritas explains how they’re doing the exact same thing right now with Matt Gaetz. “If the agenda, say, is to like get, like Matt Gaetz right now—he’s like this Republican. He’s a problem for the Democratic Party because he’s so conservative and he can cause a lot of hiccups in the passing of laws and whatnot,” Chester says in the undercover video. “So, it would be great for the Democratic Party to get him out. So we’re [CNN] going to keep running those stories to keep hurting him. and make it so that it can’t be buried, and like just settled outside of court and just like, you know, if we keep pushing that, it’s helping us [CNN].”

“He’s a problem for the Democratic Party because he’s so conservative…” — there ya go.

When the press is doing the bidding of a political party it isn’t a free press, it’s a beholden propaganda machine. This CNN idiot is celebrating being a media serf for the Democratic National Committee. This is beyond the pale even for a journalism class that very few people respect.

What’s going to be fun is watching the media cover for this by trotting out its favorite pushback to anything that O’Keefe does: saying that the videos were selectively edited. They never are. In fact, the only selective editing we’ve actually seen was done by 60 Minutes in their hit piece on Ron DeSantis a couple of weeks ago. Everything with the Left is projection.

As the late, great Andrew Breitbart used to say, the Democratic media complex needs to be destroyed.

Now more than ever.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Nearly-Retired Couple Adopts 7 Siblings Who Just Lost Their Parents: ‘If not us, then who?’ For one California husband and wife, rather than a cozy retirement, they found themselves feathering their empty nest all over again—with seven #adopted kids.https://t.co/bzG2d7AyLy — Good News Network (@goodnewsnetwork) April 13, 2021

Smells Like Onion

New Report Finds 72% Of Americans Planning On Ending Things With Brian Once Pandemic Over https://t.co/oR0VTBlMKX pic.twitter.com/MsqDnUGwJ3 — The Onion (@TheOnion) April 13, 2021

These characters created by Eugene Levy and John Candy were of particular delight to those of us who grew up with Slavic relatives (mine were Polish) from the old country.

Double-checking to make sure Kamala Harris isn’t mentioned by name in the Book of Revelation.