Jason Whitlock Gets Twitter Jail After Criticizing BLM for Buying Large Mansions

The Washington Examiner reports that sports journalist Jason Whitlock, who is black, has been cast into Twitter jail by its almost entirely white leadership after he criticized Black Lives Matter’s leader over her lavish real estate spending.

Sports journalist Jason Whitlock said he was locked out of his Twitter account after criticizing a Black Lives Matter founder but added that he won’t back down to the tech giant. “BLM is one of Big Tech’s sacred cows. I’ve been harping on the fraudulence and the financial grift of BLM for years. I think Twitter has been looking for an excuse to de-platform me,” Whitlock said.

Whitlock’s latest criticism of BLM concerns its co-founder, Patrisse Cullors. Cullors, a self-described “trained Marxist,” has gone woke capitalist according to numerous reports. Buying large mansions has become the BLM founder’s habit. She has four of them. That’s even more than socialist icon Bernie Sanders owns.

The latest is a $1.4 million mansion in one of the whitest parts of America. Whitlock zeroed in on that in his searing criticism of BLM.

Whitlock said he was locked out on Friday after posting a tweet criticizing Marxist Black Lives Matter founder Patrisse Cullors for buying a $1.4 million home in an exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood. “Black Lives Matter founder buys $1.4 million home in Topanga, which has a black population of 1.4%. She’s with her people!” the tweet read.

Marxism does tend to be the province of the wealthy and privileged in America. None of the rest of the country can afford it. It’s also big business now, landing movie deals and controlling corporate America and the major sports.

If you criticize BLM, you get sent to the Twitter gulag. Just ask Jason Whitlock.

Questions about how BLM spends the millions it rakes in from corporate and individual donations have bedeviled the group for months.