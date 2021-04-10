Marxist Black Lives Matter Founder Buys $1.4 Million Home in LA

Is this a great country, or what? Where else can a radical Marxist, racist revolutionary like Patrisse Cullors, a founder of Black Lives Matter, become rich and famous by trashing the system, government, and people that made her wealth possible?

Donald Trump incites people to riot and is threatened with jail. Patrisse Cullors incites people to riot and is feted from one end of the country to the other as a hero who “speaks truth to power.”

Like I said — a great country.

Cullors has cashed in on her celebrity and recently purchased a house in a Los Angeles neighborhood that’s 88 percent white — Topanga Canyon. The house set her back $1.4 million, which, given housing costs in LA, actually seems pretty reasonable.

New York Post:

The home, which features three bedrooms and three bathrooms, is nestled in Topanga Canyon and has a separate guesthouse on the property, according to a celebrity real estate blog which reported the transaction last week. The property, which is about a 15 minute drive from Malibu beaches, features bamboo floors and vaulted ceilings, according to the listing.

It’s a far cry from growing up on the mean streets of southern California. But then, Cullors had the right radical connections. She was mentored at an early age by Eric Mann, a good friend of fellow Weather Underground member Bill Ayers. She was schooled in the fine arts of activism by radical labor groups. She learned about revolutionaries, critical theory, and social movements from around the world while practicing activism.

But the question is, where did she get enough cash to purchase a nice house in a white neighborhood? She had a New York Times bestseller: When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir. And she signed a multi-year deal with Warner Brothers, but it’s not clear what she will do for them.

Perhaps BLM members want to ask her that same question.

Black Lives Matter, which began as hashtag in response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the 2012 shooting of Trayvon Martin, took in more than $90 million last year and was at the forefront of protests across the country last year after the death of George Floyd in May. Khan-Cullors, 37, signed a multi-platform deal with Warner Bros in October, although it is not clear how much she is paid by BLM since their finances flow through a complex web of for-profit and nonprofit corporate entities.

I say, more power to her if she can milk the faithful and extort money from corporations. I’m sure it’s all legal and on the up-and-up. But someday, these same people might actually expect her to do something for all that cash instead of just standing in front of a microphone and screaming hate against white people and the police.