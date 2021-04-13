News & Politics

WATCH: Rand Paul Calls Fauci a 'Petty Tyrant,' Urges Americans to 'Go About Your Lives'

By Matt Margolis Apr 13, 2021 2:24 PM ET
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

During a recent appearance on MSNBC, Dr. Fauci urged Americans who have been vaccinated to continue to avoid eating indoors at restaurants and bars, once again earning a stark rebuke from Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who urged all Americans who have been vaccinated to “go about your lives.”

“Fauci continues to ignore 100 years of vaccine science,” Senator Paul said on Twitter. “His only real theme is ‘do what I say’ even when it makes no sense. If you’ve recovered or been vaccinated – go about your life. Eat, drink, work, open the schools. Enough with the petty tyrants!”

Fauci’s credibility took another nasty hit when his dire prediction that Texas would experience a spike in cases after reopening last month failed to materialize.

Tags: RAND PAUL COVID ANTHONY FAUCI
