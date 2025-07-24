This New Report on New York City ICE Detainers Is Concerning — And Not for the Reason You Might Expect

There is a great deal of progress being made when it comes to President Trump’s program to remove illegal immigrant criminals from the United States. It’s just frustrating how much more effective it could be if certain people didn’t try to hinder it.

When we refer to illegal immigrant criminals from the United States we are talking about gang members and those assaulting (and even killing) American citizens -- people like that. These “bad apples” have been nestled in our country for far too long, while President Joe Biden dazed off in the distance and insisted he was doing a good job.

But, man, is Trump cleaning house. A new report from the Department of Homeland Security revealed that the number of ICE detainers (transfer requests for criminals) issued over the past few months is very close to surpassing the overall number of detainer requests made by the Biden Administration during the entirety of their term.

Let me repeat that.

Trump has made far more significant progress in the past few months than sleepy Joe did in an entire four-year span.

But let’s keep talking. The requests for New York City alone are through the room, with over 6,000 arrest requests made since January. In total, Biden’s numbers are just under 9,500. Total.

That’s insane, right?

It just goes to show you what kind of progress Trump and ICE agents are making. That said, though, it could be better, as there are still a selective few politicians and Democrats who believe these criminals should be protected.

For instance, New York City is actually labeled a “sanctuary city.” That means local law enforcement is not allowed to assist federal authorities on any sort of immigration-related issues. Even with criminals who may have active warrants.

As expected, the assistant secretary for public affairs for the DHS, Tricia McLaughlin, had a lot to say about the matter.

“When sanctuary politicians like Mayor Eric Adams ignore ICE detainers, they are protecting criminal illegal aliens at the expense of American citizens. These are barbaric criminals with prior convictions for rape, murder, drug trafficking, and instead of holding them for ICE, sanctuary politicians release them back into your communities,” she said.

“These reckless policies have deadly consequences. Just this week, two illegal aliens who entered our country and were released under President Biden shot and nearly killed a brave off-duty CBP officer. Both criminal illegal aliens had been arrested previously for violent crimes and released by the NYPD.”

Scary, isn’t it? While these Democrats and other types believe they are protecting the rights of these criminals, they’re actually causing a tremendous amount of harm to the American citizens they swore to protect. And considering everything Adams has been through legally, you’d think he would want to do the right thing. But that isn’t the case.

We’ve already seen other politicians try this as well, including a Wisconsin judge who is actually set to face charges for helping an illegal immigrant try to escape federal arrest.

But the real question is: When does it end? And I’m not the only one asking it, either.

In a statement over on X, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was “calling on sanctuary politicians to abandon their reckless policies and put the safety and security of American citizens FIRST.”

And I absolutely agree with this. These folks think that they’re putting in priorities that protect the rights of these criminals, but they’re simply making matters worse. And as a result, a lot of these people are still on the street, causing who knows what kind of mayhem.

Maybe this report will open a few eyes and help people see the problematic issues with being a “sanctuary city.” I implore Adams – and, for that matter, any other leaders who incorrectly believe they’re doing the “right thing” – to take a closer look at the bigger picture. Trump isn’t doing this out of spite. He’s doing it to protect the American people from the dangers within.

I think Rep. James Comer said it best during a House committee meeting back in June: “Let me be clear: Sanctuary policies do not protect Americans. They protect criminal illegal aliens.”

It’s definitely time for change.

