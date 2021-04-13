[WATCH] CNN Director Admits Network Ran 'Propaganda' to Get Trump 'Voted Out'

In the latest Project Veritas sting video, CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester admits that his network used “propaganda” in an effort to ensure that President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. Chester takes credit for Trump’s loss and confesses that the network created at least one story that was “all speculation” in order to defeat the president. He also says that as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic tapers off, CNN plans to “milk” climate alarmism for all it’s worth.

“Look what we did, we [CNN] got Trump out. I am 100% going to say it, and I 100% believe that if it wasn’t for CNN, I don’t know that Trump would have got voted out,” Chester tells the Project Veritas undercover journalist in the sting video. “I came to CNN because I wanted to be a part of that.”

The director discusses at least one situation where CNN intentionally crafted a story questioning Trump’s health, a story that amounted to “propaganda.”

The president’s “hand was shaking or whatever, I think. We brought in so many medical people to tell a story that was all speculation — that he was neurologically damaged, and he was losing it,” Chester recalls. “He’s unfit to — you know, whatever.”

“We were creating a story there that we didn’t know anything about. That’s what — I think that’s propaganda,” he confesses.

On the contrary, the CNN director explains that this network intentionally put Joe Biden in a good light, suggesting there were no questions about the Democrat’s health.

“We would always show shots of him [Biden] jogging and that [he’s] healthy, you know, and him in aviator shades. Like you paint him as a young geriatric,” Chester says.

Chester admits that the CNN office has “fatigue” about the COVID-19 pandemic. “So, like whenever a new story comes up, they’re going to latch onto it.”

That doesn’t mean CNN will dial back the panic, however. “They’ve already announced in our office that once the public is — will be open to it — we’re going to start focusing mainly on climate,” Chester adds in the video.

“It’s going to be our focus. Like our focus was to get Trump out of office, right? Without saying it, that’s what it was, right? So, our next thing is going to be for climate change awareness,” the CNN director explains.

Chester admits that CNN plans to “milk” climate alarmism going forward.

“It [COVID] will taper off to a point that it’s not a problem anymore. Climate change can take years, so they’ll probably be able to milk that quite a bit…Climate change is going to be the next COVID thing for CNN…Fear sells,” Chester explains.

The idea that CNN’s main goal has been the political defeat of Donald Trump cannot be news to who have had the displeasure of following CNN over the past four years (remember Russiagate?), but Chester’s blatant confession still seems noteworthy. The network appears to have knowingly engaged in “propaganda” to spin a false narrative about Trump’s health and get the radical in sheep’s clothing Joe Biden elected.

Many factors contributed to Biden’s election victory in 2020, perhaps most notably the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which directed cash to deep-blue urban areas, driving up turnout. Yet a Media Research Center survey found that the legacy media’s suppression of eight key news stories — most notably the Hunter Biden laptop documents that implicate Joe Biden in his son’s notorious foreign business deals — may have made the crucial difference.

In a very real sense, Chester may be correct about CNN’s impact on the 2020 election, and that’s terrifying. A judge recently warned that leftist media bias is a threat to democracy. Perhaps he understated his case.

PJ Media reached out to CNN for comment on the video, but the network did not respond by press time.