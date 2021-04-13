Podcasts
Premium

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 115: Steak-umm's Twitter Smackdown of Neil deGrasse Tyson Restored My Faith in Humanity

By Stephen Kruiser Apr 13, 2021 7:55 PM ET
All of the Left’s Favorite Scientists Are Paste-Eaters

The social media world — Twitter in particular — has been lacking the kind of goofy fun that once made it all worth hanging around a lot. Yeah, I’m still on all day but that’s a work thing. I used to be on Twitter because it was an enjoyable distraction from work.

Monday night gave us a reminder of the old days.

Neil deGrasse Tyson had another one of his infamously stupid Twitter moments and was then rolled over by the social media account of a frozen meat company. Kira has the story at RedState and Twitchy has some of the responses.

Tyson is known for tweeting things that are so remarkably stupid that it makes people wonder if he really has a PhD in astrophysics. Steak-umm is known for being an easy way to make steak sandwiches.

And now science.

Whoever is running the social media account is goooooood.

Oh, I’m going to.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
TRENDING
Editor's Choice