The Morning Briefing: Democrats Are Struggling With Kamala Harris's Train Wreck Vice-Presidency

There are so many ways to criticize this nightmare of a presidential administration that one can occasionally lose sight of some of the biggest problems in Team Biden.

Like the woman who is one elderly heartbeat away from becoming the most powerful person on Earth.

It is now painfully apparent that alleged Vice-President Kamala Harris was chosen for her role solely to make her boss look good by comparison. Whenever President LOL Eightyonemillion has a predictably awful day, all his puppet masters have to do is point to Harris and say, “Hold her beer.”

How bad is Madame Veep? Even CNN is bagging on her.

Chris has the story:

If you’ve been around here long enough, you know that we at PJ Media aren’t big fans of Kamala Harris. She’s become better known for her gaffes than for anything substantive that she’s done. And now CNN has published an exposé of a “frustrating” season characterized by “exasperation and dysfunction” for the vice president and her team.

CNN is essentially the propaganda outlet of the Democratic National Committee. If they’re frustrated with Harris, it must mean that higher-ups in the administration are unhappy with her. The official line from Team Biden says otherwise, but it’s easy to see that all is not well in the Biden/Harris family.

CNN seemed to realize it committed a lib part foul and had a couple of progs on to defend Her Vapidness.

It’s a tough sell trying to attribute depth to Harris. As I have written many times, California Democrats don’t have to be good at what they do, they just have to meet the right money people early in their careers. Kamala Harris is so toxic even to Democrats that she didn’t even make it out of 2019 in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race.

The United States of America is struggling through a dystopian hellscape with the addled idiot Joe Biden at the helm. There are many who would like to see him out of office. Who’s waiting in the wings isn’t really an upgrade, however. In fact, she may make us quickly miss Gropey Joe.

Elvis Is In The Building: Baz Luhrmann Shares Footage Of Austin Butler As The King In New Movie

Google’s latest Maps features help you avoid the holiday shopping crowds

Listen: Honeybees Alert Their Pals When Killer Hornets Are Nearby By Letting Out a Horrific ‘Scream’

White House Urges Kamala Harris To Sit At Computer All Day In Case Emails Come Through https://t.co/UD3Sr6ifLK pic.twitter.com/2RmMCNMj3i — The Onion (@TheOnion) November 15, 2021

