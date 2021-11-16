The Morning Briefing: Democrats Are Struggling With Kamala Harris's Train Wreck Vice-Presidency

Top O’ the Briefing
Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. It’s difficult keeping my jodhpurs smelling fresh.
There are so many ways to criticize this nightmare of a presidential administration that one can occasionally lose sight of some of the biggest problems in Team Biden.
Like the woman who is one elderly heartbeat away from becoming the most powerful person on Earth.
It is now painfully apparent that alleged Vice-President Kamala Harris was chosen for her role solely to make her boss look good by comparison. Whenever President LOL Eightyonemillion has a predictably awful day, all his puppet masters have to do is point to Harris and say, “Hold her beer.”
How bad is Madame Veep? Even CNN is bagging on her.
If you’ve been around here long enough, you know that we at PJ Media aren’t big fans of Kamala Harris. She’s become better known for her gaffes than for anything substantive that she’s done. And now CNN has published an exposé of a “frustrating” season characterized by “exasperation and dysfunction” for the vice president and her team.
CNN is essentially the propaganda outlet of the Democratic National Committee. If they’re frustrated with Harris, it must mean that higher-ups in the administration are unhappy with her. The official line from Team Biden says otherwise, but it’s easy to see that all is not well in the Biden/Harris family.
CNN seemed to realize it committed a lib part foul and had a couple of progs on to defend Her Vapidness.
It’s a tough sell trying to attribute depth to Harris. As I have written many times, California Democrats don’t have to be good at what they do, they just have to meet the right money people early in their careers. Kamala Harris is so toxic even to Democrats that she didn’t even make it out of 2019 in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race.
The United States of America is struggling through a dystopian hellscape with the addled idiot Joe Biden at the helm. There are many who would like to see him out of office. Who’s waiting in the wings isn’t really an upgrade, however. In fact, she may make us quickly miss Gropey Joe.
Everything Isn’t Awful
'It's happened again Mom' pic.twitter.com/3n3fmPrBnW
— HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) November 15, 2021
PJ Media
VodkaPundit: WHOA: Rittenhouse Prosecutor Thomas Binger Aims AR-15 at People in Courtroom, Finger on the Trigger
Progressive Pundits Rush to CNN to Criticize CNN Story on Kamala Harris
Shorter Prosecution Wrap: Kyle Rittenhouse Deserved It; Should Have Fired Warning Shot or Taken Beating During Kenosha Riot. Now the Jury Decides.
NYT Columnist Says Reaganism Is Ripe for a Return
Bannon Promises to Go On Offense Against Biden, Garland, and Pelosi After Indictment
Atheist Hate Group Demands IRS Investigation Into Church Where Attendees Chanted ‘Let’s Go Brandon’
Everything Is Racist! New Lows From the Left Decry ‘Racism’ That Doesn’t Exist
They’re Down by 10 Points, but the Democrats Say the GOP Is ‘Too Dangerous’
Alex Jones Found Liable in Connecticut Sandy Hook Civil Case
Joe Biden’s Dismal Polls Have a Bright Spot Republicans Need to Pounce On
‘You Will Not Leave’: Austria Returns to Lockdowns
BREAKING: Judge Drops Controversial Charge Against Rittenhouse Before Jury Gets Case
Does the State of Our Culture Have You Down? ‘The Babylon Bee Guide to Wokeness’ Will Help You Laugh So You Don’t Cry
How to Stop Inflation—a Winning Republican Program
Let’s Go Brandon! California Gas Price Averages Soar to All-Time Record High
Remember Me? Beto O’Rourke, Two-Time Loser, Jumps Into Texas Gubernatorial Race
Townhall Mothership
Wyoming GOP Downgrades Liz Cheney in the Best Way Possible
Biden Attempts to Take a Shot at Sarah Palin But Fails Miserably
Connecticut School Teaches Kindergarteners About Transgenderism as Part of Its ‘Social Justice’ Lessons
Columbia University Professor Gets Smacked With a Title IX Complaint for Quoting a Movie
The Brandon-Harris Admin Now Has a New Name
Any Hope Democrats Had That They Would Turn Texas Purple Just Got Further Out of Reach
Emotion vs. Facts – The Rittenhouse Closing Arguments MegaPost
Cam&Co. “Gun Ban Beto” Announces Run For Texas Governor
WaPo: Dems suddenly realizing that Biden’s tanking, too
A 13-year-old watched his father die because of the Seattle staffing crisis and a mistake
Yale Law School students sue, claim administrators retaliated after they refused to back investigation of Amy Chua
Tucker Carlson gets Julio Rosas’ thoughts on Rittenhouse prosecutor referring to Kenosha rioters as crowd ‘full of heroes’
Blue-check suggests giving black employees a couple of days off after the Rittenhouse verdict, regardless of the outcome
VIP
VodkaPundit, Part Deux: San Francisco Police Commissioner: Arrests Won’t Stop Crime
Would Biden Really Pick Kamala Harris for Supreme Court to Get Rid of Her?
California City Declares Itself a ‘Sanctuary City’ Against Vaccine Mandates
Bring on the Biden Administration Tell-All Books!
Around the Interwebz
Elvis Is In The Building: Baz Luhrmann Shares Footage Of Austin Butler As The King In New Movie
Google’s latest Maps features help you avoid the holiday shopping crowds
Listen: Honeybees Alert Their Pals When Killer Hornets Are Nearby By Letting Out a Horrific ‘Scream’
Smells Like Onion
White House Urges Kamala Harris To Sit At Computer All Day In Case Emails Come Through https://t.co/UD3Sr6ifLK pic.twitter.com/2RmMCNMj3i
— The Onion (@TheOnion) November 15, 2021
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Still life with bull's skull, 1939 https://t.co/1Yo0DzQP0S #picasso #pablopicasso pic.twitter.com/CRmCf551TK
— THE MONTMARTE (@themontmarte) November 16, 2021