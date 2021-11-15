News & Politics

Remember Me? Beto O'Rourke, Two-Time Loser, Jumps Into Texas Gubernatorial Race

By A.J. Kaufman Nov 15, 2021 11:51 AM ET
(Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Robert “Beto” O’Rourke is running for Texas governor. The campaign will be the former El Paso congressman’s third in four years; he lost the other two.

“I’m running to serve the people of Texas, and I want to make sure that we have a governor that serves everyone, helps to bring this state together to do the really big things before us and get past the small, divisive politics and policies of Greg Abbott,” O’Rourke told The Texas Tribune. “It is time for change. I want to serve this state and try to bring the people of Texas together to do some of the really big work that is before us and get past this smallness and divisiveness that Greg Abbott has brought to Texas.”

His 2018 U.S. Senate opponent welcomed him to the race Monday.

 

O’Rourke’s entry could be good news for Republicans overall, too, since millions of Democrat donor dollars will be thrown at his campaign instead of elsewhere around the U.S.

The 49-year-old ran unsuccessfully in 2018 against Sen. Ted Cruz, then made a disastrous presidential bid less than a year later, suspending his campaign more than three months before the Iowa caucuses.

O’Rourke’s presidential run revealed many stances that can hurt him in Texas, including radical anti-gun rhetoric, bizarre immigration proposals, and far-left positions on social issues.

Democrats hoped the Lone Star state would turn blue last presidential election for the first time in more than four decades, but then-President Donald Trump easily won the state, and Republican Sen. John Cornyn prevailed by 10 points in his race. No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994.

O’Rourke, who’s shown scant interest in border security, is running at a time when illegal immigration is setting records at the Texas-Mexico border.

Democrats Michael Cooper, who previously ran for lieutenant governor, and Deirdre Gilbert, a teacher from Houston, are also confirmed to run.

O’Rourke told Texas Monthly that he can overcome what he calls the tough political climate in the state. He pointed to high voter turnout during his 2018 U.S. Senate run.

“I want to build on that and I want to bring even more people in and I really want to make sure that it is not Democrats versus Republicans,” O’Rourke added. “Not only is that a not winning strategy for me as a candidate, that’s not a winning strategy for us as a country.”

With a dishonest hack like Matt Dowd running for lieutenant governor, it seems Texas Democrats truly misunderstand their state and the national mood, which has rarely been angrier with the party.

A.J. Kaufman
A.J. Kaufman taught school and served as a military historian before beginning his journalism career. His work has appeared in numerous national print and digital outlets since 2005. The author of three books, he also contributes to Alpha News, Israel National News, The Lid, and is a frequent guest on The Ed Morrissey Show. A.J. and his wife currently reside in the Upper Midwest.
