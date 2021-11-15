Bring on the Biden Administration Tell-All Books!

If you paid attention to the mainstream media, the Trump presidency was defined mainly through outrageous tweets and damning tell-all books from insiders that would destroy his presidency.

There was a lot of excitement from the left about A Warning by Miles Taylor (a.k.a. Anonymous). Taylor was a senior-level official who revealed in a 2018 New York Times op-ed that there was an underground resistance inside the Trump administration. Although his book may have hit the New York Times bestsellers list, Trump haters found themselves disappointed that the book contained no new information or damning revelations. One reviewer even claimed, “I’m not a Trump fan whatsoever, but this book will not hurt Trump and might even help him.”

Omarosa Manigault Newman’s tell-all about her time in the Trump White House was hyped as a potential death blow to Trump’s presidency. Part of the problem was that a lot of the details in the book were quickly debunked, and the book was shown to be as reliable as the Steele dossier. One of the most notable examples was Omarosa’s story that someone had told her that pollster Frank Luntz heard Trump use the N-word. Luntz, who is hardly a Trump supporter, debunked this claim on Twitter, saying not only did he never hear Trump utter the slur but that Omarosa never tried to contact him to verify the story. Kellyanne Conway’s Trump-hating husband also contradicted a claim that Trump had used a slur against him. Between that and other contradictions, Omarosa’s book ultimately tanked in its second week.

While many tried to cash in on anti-Trumpism, none ever managed to be as damaging as promised.

Will the same be true for the Biden administration? While Obama assembled an administration full of loyalists, the Biden administration is clearly suffering behind the scenes due to conflicts between Biden’s people and Kamala Harris’s people.

“Many in the vice president’s circle fume that she’s not being adequately prepared or positioned, and instead is being sidelined,” CNN reported on Sunday. “The vice president herself has told several confidants she feels constrained in what she’s able to do politically. And those around her remain wary of even hinting at future political ambitions, with Biden’s team highly attuned to signs of disloyalty, particularly from the vice president.”

I’ve never really believed that Joe Biden wanted to pick Kamala Harris as his running mate. During a presidential campaign event in Nevada in April 2019, before Biden had officially entered the race, she stated she believed the women who accused the former vice president of sexual misconduct.

“I believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” Harris said.

Her campaign ultimately crashed and burned, but her most significant moment of the Democratic primary was when she essentially accused Biden of being a racist for his past willingness to work with segregationists to oppose busing in a pre-planned attack.

Harris brought virtually nothing to the table by joining his ticket. Aside from being younger, her most significant contributions were that she was a woman and a minority. And while many at the time suspected that Biden was seen as a means to winning the White House, he was more of a Trojan Horse candidate, with Kamala Harris waiting in the wings for the right moment to take over. At one point, there were many signs that Kamala was being groomed to take over. But that doesn’t appear to be the case anymore. Last month, Kamala’s allies complained that she has been set up to fail by Joe Biden. They were on to something.

This is the kind of stuff that makes for some juicy tell-all books! Given what we’ve heard so far, it seems inevitable that more stuff will come out next year, likely around or after the midterms…right around the time we’ll likely find out whether Biden truly intends to run for reelection or not.

I suspect he won’t.

While much of the bombshells about Trump from tell-all books from administration insiders were pure bunk, there’s no use in denying that the behind-the-scenes tensions in the Biden administration are legit.

Suppose Joe Biden is setting up Kamala Harris to fail. In that case, it seems likely that we can expect some more damaging details to surface, and some tell-all books from Biden administration insiders would be fantastic. After four years of anti-Trump books, we’re due for some real non-fiction tell-alls.