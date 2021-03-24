New White House Directive Suggests They're Preparing for Kamala's Takeover

There is no Biden administration. Officially, it’s the Biden-Harris administration, and federal agencies have been instructed to include Kamala Harris’s name in a directive sent to all federal agencies from “a top White House communications team member.”

“Please be sure to reference the current administration as the ‘Biden-Harris Administration’ in official public communications,” read the directive, which was provided to Outspoken by “an employee of a federal government agency.”

And yes, “Biden-Harris Administration” was in bold in the email.

According to Outspoken,

The highly specific language also appears on the websites of all 15 executive departments. Press releases and other communications from the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Labor, State, Transportation, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs, and the Attorney General all exclusively refer to the Biden-Harris Administration, in lieu of only naming the president, which has been customary until now.

Similarly, signage at the Biden inauguration on January 20th read “Biden Harris Inauguration”

The "Biden-Harris" stuff has been a thing from the beginning. pic.twitter.com/Bcx2kAXHVn — Matt Margolis (Gab/MeWe/Heroes: @MattMargolis) (@mattmargolis) March 24, 2021

This was seen as highly unusual at the time, and it still is. Similarly, the official Twitter accounts of the previous two administrations also made no mention of the vice president.

Here’s the @WhiteHouse Twitter bio under Barack Obama: “Follow for the latest from President Obama and his administration. Tweets from the President are signed –bo.”

And here’s what it was under Donald Trump: “Welcome to @WhiteHouse! Follow for the latest from President @realDonaldTrump and his Administration.”

And now, under Joe Biden, it reads: “Welcome to the Biden-Harris White House!”

Here are the screenshots:

One of these @WhiteHouse Twitter bios is not like the others. pic.twitter.com/IeMoXI71wO — Matt Margolis (Gab/MeWe/Heroes: @MattMargolis) (@mattmargolis) March 24, 2021

Though it is not clear when the directive was sent, the report comes in the wake of Biden’s infamous fall on the stairs to Air Force One, which followed his most recent reference to Kamala Harris as “President Harris.” Kamala Harris has also reportedly taken calls from world leaders without Biden.

Ric Grenell, the former ambassador to Germany and former acting director of national intelligence, told Outspoken that Harris’s elevated role is unsettling. “World leaders expect to hear from the President of the United States, not the Vice President,” he said. “There are certainly times when the Vice President has to step in but not for the introductory call.”