The Morning Briefing: Disney's Epic Woke Choke on 'Snow White' Gives Me Hope for America

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (It's the final two weeks of preparation for the whirlwind book tour, and the Sine Qua Non Sequitur is teaching a group of Uruguayan horse groomers to cuss in British.)

Let us head into the weekend with something a little off of the beaten path of political stories this week. We will get back to the Bad Bunny Epstein Minnesota outrages next week, but today we are going to examine how a fairy tale princess beat up on some woke idiots and took a lot of their lunch money.

When the politically correct plague of wokeness really began to pick up steam, large corporations jumped on board rather quickly. This seemed unusual for organizations that were run by people who tended to not put in a lunch order until they'd run it by three focus groups. It smacked of a desperate need by accomplished adults to be accepted by the younger kids.

The Walt Disney Company embraced all the worst of wokeness with such gusto that it made me wonder if Disney executives had ever met a Disney fan. The company reached an absurd low when it decided to do a modern day reboot of the animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the movie that made the studio famous and a powerhouse. The woke problem factors in later in this tale, but first we'll glance at the trainwreck economics of the film, which my good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green wrote about yesterday:

You had to figure that Disney's live(ish)-action Snow White reboot would lose money, but even my eyes watered when I read this morning that the oft-derided musical lost about $170 million. But get this, had Disney not produced the movie in the U.K. — and received a reported $65 million (!!!) in tax credits — then Snow White would have lost the Mouse House a jaw-dropping $235 million... ...and entered the Hollywood Hall of Shame as one of the 10 biggest money-losing movie of all time, somewhere between Disney's 2012 stinker, John Carter, and Peter Berg's Battleship from the same year.

I think that deserves a "YIKES," don't you?

Sticking with the train thing — this is one that looked like it was going to go off the rails before it ever left the station. In fact, Mr. Green wrote a column last March that predicted that the movie would bomb. Almost two years before that, when the studio released some promo shots and the public got to see the woke awfulness of it all, Stephen wrote, "First, a question: does Disney have nothing better to do than burn money?"

In his current column, he breaks down the economic lunacy of the production, and it's a humdinger of a story. He mentions the $100 million or so spent to market the reboot, and that's where the wokeness really rears its ugly head. Snow White star Rachel Zegler decided that the best way to promote her updated version of the film was to disparage the original. Inspired by the work that our own VodkaPundit had done, I wrote a column titled: "Ponder, If You Will, the Monumental Effort and Stupidity It Took to Ruin 'Snow White'."

I truly believe that the stupidity that was displayed in the making of the movie was a result of the woke mindset at Disney. The boardroom was more focused on being popular with the woke kids than it was on making movies. They lost the thread and a whole lot of money with it.

We know for a fact that Rachel Zegler's young, stupid, woke mouth really screwed the publicity pooch for the movie. She no doubt felt empowered by the Disney corporate zeitgeist at the time. Whacked-out lefties don't interact with people who don't align with them politically, so they assume that everyone in the world agrees with their inanity.

Regular people in the real world don't take kindly to having woke garbage shoved down our throats. The leftists' "You will be made to care," bullying is blowing up in their faces a lot in recent years. Just ask Anheuser-Busch. Bud Light had what looked like a stranglehold on the Number One Selling Beer in America spot until the company tried to force its customers into the trans conversation. The beer is about to regain the top spot, but it took over three years, and Anheuser-Busch had to spend a fortune to make it happen.

Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, it's off the woke we go.

Hope everyone has a marvelous weekend.

