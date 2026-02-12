Puerto Rico Takes a Huge Pro-Life Step Forward

We don't talk enough about how great Puerto Rico's governor, Jenniffer González-Colón, is, but we should. She's a conservative Republican who worked her way up through the ranks, starting as the executive director of the Young Republican Federation of Puerto Rico.

She's been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump. I don't think many people know this, but she played a key role in the United States military build-up in the Caribbean over the last seven or eight months, actively endorsing, welcoming, and facilitating various aspects of Operation Southern Spear. She continues to offer her support to the president in the war against narco-trafficking

On Thursday, she offered her support to the unborn by signing a bill that would designate a fetus as a human being. The amendment altered an article within Puerto Rico's Penal Code that defines murder. Among other things, it says that when a pregnant woman is killed intentionally and knowingly, resulting in the death of a fetus at any age of gestation, it's considered first-degree murder.

According to to Fox News, "The legislation was named after Keishla Rodríguez, a pregnant woman who was killed in April 2021. Her partner, former Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo, was convicted in the killing and received two life sentences."

The governor says that she hopes the measure will "maintain consistency between civil and criminal provisions by recognizing the unborn child as a human being."

Breaking: Puerto Rico’s governor signs a bill that amends a law to recognize a fetus as a human being. Huge win for the pro-life cause 🇺🇸🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/CE35hsO6Gd — Luiyo🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@luismedina_431) February 12, 2026

Of course, the pro-abortion crowd is upset over the move, claiming that it strips women of their rights and that it could lead to making abortion illegal or "defensive healthcare," in which doctors are hesitant to treat certain pregnancies due to fear of bringing murder charges upon themselves.

Annette Martínez Orabona, executive director for the American Civil Liberties Union in Puerto Rico, told the Associated Press that "there is no doubt that the measure did not undergo adequate analysis before its approval and leaves an unacceptable space for ambiguity regarding civil rights," adding, "The legislative leadership failed to fulfill its responsibility to the people, and so did the governor."

Gov. González-Colón herself has a history of being pro-life. During her tenure as resident commissioner of Puerto Rico, she co-sponsored the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which aims to provide medical care to infants who survive abortion. She's received praise from the National Right to Life Committee and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, and she's also signed a bill into law that requires informed consent from at least one guardian for minors seeking abortion and mandating notification of law enforcement if rape is suspected.

The governor is also a fairly new mom herself. In 2024, she and her husband welcomed twins, a boy and a girl.

Hoy estamos felices y rebosantes de alegría! Nuestros bebés serán dados de alta y los llevaremos a casa. Es nuestro primer viaje juntos, será nuestro nuevo comenzar. Jenniffer Nydia Mercedes y José Yovin Jorge hoy duermen en su hogar. La alegría y la ilusión se apodera de… pic.twitter.com/O2OLbdqduE — Jenniffer González (@Jenniffer) March 3, 2024

(The Spanish caption reads: "Today we are happy and overflowing with joy! Our babies will be discharged and we will take them home. This is our first trip together, it will be our new beginning. Jenniffer Nydia Mercedes and José Yovin Jorge are sleeping in their home today. Joy and excitement take hold of us. Thank you, God, for granting us these long-awaited miracles. Thank you all for your beautiful prayers for the babies and our family. Thank you to the entire staff of Ashford Hospital (The Presby) for every detail, every care. An unparalleled experience.")

