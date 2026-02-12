Cardi B Sparks Outrage After Threatening ICE Agents at Concert

Rap star Cardi B kicked off her “Little Miss Drama Tour” on Wednesday evening by living up to its title. She took the stage and proclaimed she’s ready to start laying the smack down on Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. During her performance, she told the sold-out crowd at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, that she would mace and “jump their a***s” if they showed up at one of her concerts.

Advertisement

This is a prime example of a rich, famous lunatic who thinks that because she’s a celebrity, she stands above the law. If Cardi B actually makes good on her threats against federal law enforcement, one of two outcomes will follow. She will either get her own a** whooped thoroughly and officers will cart her away in handcuffs, or she will end up like Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

“Any Guatemalans? Any Mexicans?” Cardi B asked the audience between songs. “B***h! If ICE comes in here, we gon’ jump they a***s,” the “Wet A** P***y” singer proclaimed as the crowd erupted in cheers. “I’ve got some bear mace in the back! They ain’t taking my fans, b***h!”

Cardi B certainly puts her eloquence on display, doesn’t she? All of those colorful words prove just how high her intelligence level truly is. It might top that of a toddler’s shoe size. Impressive for someone in her line of work, which primarily consists of getting on stage with her backside hanging out and flapping her cheeks for fools who throw money at her like a glorified stripper.

Advertisement

Anyway, she is clearly issuing a direct threat against federal law enforcement. I suspect that if she keeps running her mouth, she will suffer some very unpleasant legal consequences. Any puppy can bark, but only big dogs bite. Cardi B is not the big dog in this scenario.

The rapper delivered her unhinged anti-ICE rant just days after fans spotted her dancing behind international artist Bad Bunny during his Super Bowl halftime performance last Sunday. Anti-Trump, anti-America behavior is nothing new for Cardi B. She has launched a number of similar tirades during live performances.

In December, she posted a video in which she tore into the United States and heaped praise on Saudi Arabia, telling her fans in America they “need to convince me to come back.” She may not understand how Islamic cultures view and treat women. Not surprising. Intelligent people stay informed about what goes on around the world. That requires reading comprehension. Something suggests Cardi B does not have much of that.

“I’m starting not to like America. America made me pay taxes, the Vice President talking s**t about me on Twitter, like, I don’t know, I don’t feel I’m appreciated in America,” Cardi B told her 164 million followers during a livestream on Instagram. “Y’all need to convince me to come back. I don’t know if I want to go back. Convince me, now. Beg me to come back to America. I don’t think I might go back. I don’t know, I’m not feeling America right now.”

Advertisement

I can’t speak for all Americans, but I suspect that if Cardi B moved permanently to Saudi Arabia, most average Americans would not even notice she’s gone. The rest would ask, "Who?"

Celebrities and musicians are stirring up anti-ICE sentiments across the country, putting ICE agents trying to clean up the streets in danger. Help us stand up for ICE and President Trump's immigration agenda. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.