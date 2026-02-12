America’s Most Underrated Sport Is Back (And It’s Beautiful)

College baseball is back, which means three things: the bats are loud, the SEC is louder, and somewhere near Athens, Ga., a Bulldog is already eyeing Omaha. [Narrator: That Bulldog is Chris Queen.]

Seriously, y’all, I’m in Andy Williams mode, singing “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Because college baseball is back, baby!

As long as I have a platform, I’m going to sing the praises of what Cory Gunkel at the Washington Examiner called “the most underrated sport in America” a few years ago. That’s the perfect descriptor for my favorite sport, and I wish I had coined the phrase.

“College baseball is a sleeper sport in the South,” I wrote in my book Neon Crosses. “You don’t see the rabid following that you do for football and basketball, but college baseball fans have a passion that’s different — I know because I’m one of them.”

Baseball fans romanticize the game, but there’s something extra special about baseball at the collegiate level. Even as the rise of the transfer portal and NIL (name, image, and likeness) has brought bigger money into college baseball, there’s a special rapport between the teams and their fans.

Here’s an example: This past Saturday, I attended the University of Georgia’s FanFest at Foley Field, a first-of-its-kind event that allowed fans to tour the incredible facilities at Foley Field, which underwent a renovation in 2024-2025, and interact with players and coaches. It was a really fun afternoon, and to a man, every player and coach was gracious and grateful.

Among the players I interacted with were returning favorite Tre Phelps and exciting transfer player Kenny Ishikawa.

FanFest made me even more excited for opening weekend. When I spoke with head coach Wes Johnson, he had no idea that I’m a member of the media, but he talked about our first opponent, Wright State, as if I were interviewing him.

If you’re new to college baseball and want to get your feet wet in 2026, here are some of the storylines to look out for. Most preseason polls have UCLA and defending champs LSU in the top two spots. Will those teams be the last two standing in Omaha, Neb., in June at the College World Series?

Possibly the most dominant conference in college baseball is the Southeastern Conference (SEC), with 11 teams in the preseason top 25, which is head and shoulders above any other conference. Pressure is on Mississippi State and Tennessee, who have new coaches. One of the big factors in SEC play will be cannibalization and which teams tough conference competition will hurt the most.

The 2026 field is packed with star power. Reigning national player of the year Roch Cholowsky returns to UCLA, while 2025 freshman phenom Derek Curiel returns to LSU after hitting .390 in the postseason last year. Other big names to watch for are UGA transfer pitcher Joey Volchko, Florida State’s Myles Bailey, and Miami’s Daniel Cuvet.

College baseball is leaning harder than ever into “event TV.” Season-opening showcases will make for must-see games, and ESPN and other networks are increasing their coverage of college baseball, especially for important matchups and conference games. It’s easier than ever to find coverage of many teams’ games.

The transfer portal looms larger than ever. Some teams used the portal surgically to fill in gaps or replace key players who graduated or went into the Major League Baseball draft; others, like Georgia and Miami, have stocked transfer players strategically. It’ll be fun to see which gambles pay off.

Now, I’ll stick to what I know the most: the Georgia Bulldogs. Johnson is banking on pitching depth, which could pay off remarkably over the stretch. Returning players like Phelps, Kolby Branch, and Daniel Jackson anchor the team steadily, while transfer players like Ishikawa, Volchko, and Caden Aoki bring new blood. I’m excited about this year, and I’ve got some days planned to work from Foley Field.

It’s an understatement to say that I’m excited about this season. It’s been a long time coming, and college baseball is finally here!

