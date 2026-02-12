When Did It Become Normal for Half the Country to Disregard Federal Law?

When did it become commonplace — celebrated, even — for half the country to simply disregard federal law? When did half the country conclude that it could just go ahead and subvert the will of the people, as expressed through the laws duly passed by their elected representatives, to its own preferences — even when these are in direct contradiction to federal statute?

By "half the country," I mean Democrats, of course. But seriously — how is this even a thing?

It’s been going on for a long time, and it’s not just immigration law that these insurgents actively countermand. How many states have “legalized” recreational marijuana? Why do these people imagine they can “legalize” something that is a federal crime? (And no, I am not here to argue whether weed should be legal. If you don't like the law, change it. You don't get to ignore it in the meantime.)

Whatever happened to “No one is above the law?” Perhaps elitist leftists imagine that the lowly “brown” human beings they traffic and patronize are beneath the law. Or that foreign nationals present in the country illegally can simply override federal immigration law because they have already done so for such a long time.

What other laws do officials, judges, and AGs routinely allow to be broken simply because the perpetrator has successfully done so for years? If I break into the museum and steal a Rembrandt, then I hang it on my living room wall and enjoy it for a certain number of years, does it then become mine to keep? What manner of incoherent lunacy is this?

Democrat activists don’t just ignore the law: They actively countermand it. On the municipal level, they create so-called sanctuaries, dedicated to impeding federal law enforcement wherever they can while aiding and abetting lawbreakers. On the state level, they afford benefits, licensure, voting rights, and more to illegal aliens who have no claim on such things. And on the national level, they invent things like DACA and the CBP1 app, using taxpayer money to facilitate the mass influx of illegal immigrants and "amnesty" scammers who have no business entering the country. But wherever the left has control, it subverts laws it dislikes.

The Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution is pretty clear on the matter:

This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof; and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any Thing in the Constitution or Laws of any State to the Contrary notwithstanding.



So what does the law say about immigration? Check out the list of reasons why immigrant wannabes must be refused entry into the country that is found in the Immigration and Nationality Act at 8 U.S.C. § 1182(a)(4) (Section 212(a)(4)). They cannot be admitted if they are likely to become a public charge, have a history of mental illness, are unable to document vaccinations, have previous criminal convictions, and much more. But Democrats just wave them through. WT actual F?

Thus, while I know it is vitally important that the SAVE Act passes, I also don't imagine it will fix the problem of widespread Democrat election cheating right away. Democrat officials won't submit to that law any more than they do the other federal laws they don't like.

The tactic for getting away with this seems to be based on the fact that the insurgency is so widespread, so entwined into the culture, that half of Americans feel they are justified when they break or abet others who break federal law. With this lawlessness infecting so many, it becomes nigh unto impossible to rein it in. You certainly can't arrest, try, convict, and penalize some 100 million people. You can't even find a judge or a jury that reliably comes down on the side of the law.

Resistance. Insurrection. Sedition. Insurgency. Rebellion. Treason. Mutiny. Insubordination. This behavior has many names, but it all comes down to the same problem: placing one's own will above the will of the people who pass the laws, thereby breaking down the societal compact.

I hold out faith that the Trump administration is doing its part to break the cycle. It is not only enforcing immigration laws, but it is also hunting down the funding and organization behind the insurgency, hopefully resulting in arrests and decapitation of the movement. It is not only urging the passage of election integrity laws, but it is actively investigating past fraud and abuse, ideally in order to arrest and prosecute the ringleaders.

Culturally, though, we have a long way to go to re-instill the concepts of civic duty, lawfulness, fairness, and shame in half the country.

