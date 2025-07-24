‘He’s Talking’: Did Biden’s Former Chief of Staff Squeal to Congress?

The walls may finally be closing in on Joe Biden’s inner circle. This week, former Chief of Staff Ron Klain, who effectively ran the White House during Biden’s first two critical years, showed up for a closed-door interview with staff from the House Oversight Committee. Did the ultimate Biden insider finally confirm what millions of Americans have suspected for years: that Biden’s mental decline was no secret inside the West Wing?

The House Oversight Committee, under the leadership of Chairman James Comer, is investigating whether Biden’s inner circle deliberately hid signs of his decline, whether his top aides shielded him from public scrutiny, propped him up behind the scenes, or even signed off on executive actions without his knowledge. If any of that proves true, it would confirm what critics have long feared: that Biden wasn’t running the country. His staff was.

So far, Klain’s testimony remains sealed, but sources say both Republican and Democrat staffers pressed him hard. After all, the American public has watched Biden’s mental slide play out in real time, with constant gaffes, blank stares, and bizarre behavior that have become almost routine. Now, Congress is trying to get to the bottom of what may be the biggest presidential scandal in modern history: the attempted cover-up of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and the disturbing questions about who was calling the shots during his failed presidency.

Klain’s testimony quickly became the focus for both sides. Reports from the first hour revealed that Klain’s demeanor was serious, measured, and, somewhat surprisingly, forthright.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) told reporters about an hour into the closed-door interview that Ron Klain was fully cooperative and didn’t dodge any questions from Republicans.

“I found Mr. Klain to be very credible,” Khanna said. “He answered every single question. He was fully cooperative. There were times he was asked about personal conversations with the president, and he was forthcoming. I really appreciate his candor and the comprehensive way he responded.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) offered a more measured take, telling Fox News Digital that Klain appeared to be doing his best to answer truthfully. “Yeah, when I say credible, I think he is telling what he knows accurately. I mean, he’s trying to be accurate,” Biggs said. “In my opinion, he’s not trying to avoid the questions. He’s answering carefully, saying the things I kind of expected him to say. But he’s been answering forthrightly and in the way he sees the world.”

Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) also gave a cautious thumbs-up during a break in the session. “I think we’re having a very good transcribed interview. Mr. Klain is being fairly responsive to our questions,” Comer said.

Joe Biden’s longtime physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, finally appeared for an interview with the House Oversight Committee earlier this month and proceeded not to answer a single question.

According to Comer, representatives asked O’Connor two direct, critical questions: “Were you ever told to lie about the president’s health?” and “Did you ever believe President Biden was unfit to execute his duties?” Rather than deny either claim, O’Connor invoked the Fifth Amendment twice. He chose to shield himself legally instead of offering basic transparency about the man occupying the Oval Office.

“This is unprecedented,” Comer said. “And I think that this adds more fuel to the fire that there was a cover-up.”

When the president’s own doctor won’t deny being told to lie to the American people, it’s not just suspicious; it’s damning. Americans deserve answers. The question is: Did Ron Klain provide them? His hours-long testimony marked a serious moment, but “credible” doesn’t always mean “truthful,” and Washington is no stranger to carefully worded spin dressed up as cooperation.

The fact that Klain showed up at all instead of stonewalling like others might suggest he has nothing to hide, or it might just be a calculated move by a loyal Biden insider looking to manage the damage. Either way, he knows exactly how the White House operated behind closed doors.

If Klain confirmed what many suspect: that aides shielded Biden, kept the public in the dark, or even acted without the president’s knowledge, it would explode into the kind of constitutional crisis this country hasn’t seen in decades. If he didn’t, the question remains: is someone still burying the truth? We may find out soon. One thing’s for sure: If the cover-up happened, it could be worse than the decline itself.

Time is running out; will the truth about Biden's presidency finally come to light?