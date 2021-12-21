The Morning Briefing: Democrat Psychopaths to America—Merry Christmas! You're All Gonna Die!

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. They’re doing magical things with kimchi if you just keep an open mind.

It has been one of those Decembers where my schedule has sort of kept me from getting into the Christmas spirit. Lame, I know, but that’s how it’s shaken out so far.

Then again, are we even allowed to have a Christmas spirit this year? Has anyone asked Anthony Fauci if it’s OK? He’s the go-to guy for permission on how to live our lives now, isn’t he?

To the surprise of no one normal, the mask/vax Covid panic porn Nazis are using the OMG Omicron variant as a way to ratchet up the public health emotional terrorism they’ve been perfecting for almost two years now.

This probably won’t shock anyone: I’m not a fan.

There was a time earlier this year when I was still able to be surprised by the depths to which these people could sink. No more. I now plan on them always being able to find new and disturbing lows, like this one that A. J. wrote about:

“For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm,” White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients recently attempted to explain. “So, our message to every American is clear: There is action you can take to protect yourself and your family. Wear a mask in public indoor settings. Get vaccinated, get your kids vaccinated, and get a booster shot when you’re eligible.”

In last Friday’s Briefing, I suggested — only somewhat jokingly — that the panic porn tyrants be rounded up and imprisoned, perhaps even sent to a gulag. That’s when I was operating under the impression that they were merely criminal tyrants.

Upon further examination, I have now decided that they’re deeply mentally disturbed. More psychotic than criminal, although they are both. Forget the gulag, they need to be in a secure mental institution. Perhaps a straitjacket or two.

These unhinged lunatics keep haranguing unvaccinated Americans even though it is now beyond obvious that the virus is an equal opportunity threat and doesn’t see vaccinated or unvaccinated when it strikes anymore. We’ve got United States Senators who have gotten their boosters but are now infected. The last two people I personally know who have gotten Covid are fully vaxxed. The only Democrat these days who isn’t going ballistic on those who aren’t vaccinated is Vice President Kamala Harris, and all of the other Democrats hate her.

For the thousandth time: these are truly terrible human beings. There isn’t a redeemable quality to be found in the lot of them. This country is toast if they don’t soon get kicked to the curb and kept far, far away from power.

So let’s work on that.

Everything Isn’t Awful

In England, a charity was broken in to and thieves stole toys and clothes meant for struggling families. When the community found out, how did they respond? By sending replacements for all the items stolen. They even helped repair the roof that was damaged during the break-in. pic.twitter.com/aO4t9pMo0q — Goodable (@Goodable) December 20, 2021

PJ Media

Give the Gift of Truth This Christmas

VodkaPundit: Holocaust Re-Enactment for Third-Graders Is the Latest School Outrage

We don’t deserve dogs. Hero K-9 Stabbed 27 Times, Refuses to Let Go of Perp

The Real Brandon Speaks: ‘I’m No Longer Going to Be Silent About Why Millions of Americans Are Chanting My Name’

‘Fifth Wave’? Israel Bans Travel to United States

Ilhan Omar Rejects Manchin’s ‘Complete Bulls**t,’ Says She Knows What’s Best for the People of West Virginia

Should China Pay Reparations for Unleashing COVID on the World? Trump Thinks So

God Bless Joe Manchin

WH’s Cruel Message to the Unvaccinated: Get Ready for a ‘Winter of Severe Illness and Death’

Because he’s not tough. Chuck Schumer’s Tough-Guy Act Could Backfire Spectacularly in 2022 and Beyond

‘Potential Terrorist’ From Saudi Arabia Caught After Crossing Biden’s Open Border

‘Islamophobic Hate Crime’ in Virginia Turns Out to Be Fake

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter: Elections in UK Show the Democrats Are Toast

Nah. Ted Cruz Says Dems’ Treatment of Joe Manchin Could Lead Him to Switch Parties

Kamala Harris Says the Unvaccinated Are Not to Blame for Rise in COVID Cases

‘It Depends on What You Ask’: Psaki Suggests Biden May Not Answer Questions After Tuesday Speech on COVID

Two More House Dems Make Mad Dash for the Exits as Joe Biden’s BBB Agenda Implodes (Update: Add Another to the List)

Soviet America Update: Bill Would Give NY Gov. Authority to ‘Indefinitely’ Detain ‘Cases or Suspected Cases of Contagious Disease’

BREAKING: Judge Strikes Down San Diego Schools Vaccine Mandate as ‘Inconsistent With State Law’

Good. Florida media starting to freak out over Constitutional Carry

Cam&Co. Activists call for mandatory insurance for gun owners

Mexican mayors vow to do what they should have been doing

Manchin warns White House: If you think you can beat the crap out of people like me and I’ll submit, you’re wrong

Bryan Singer’s former assistant details years of traumatizing behavior

How China uses Facebook and Twitter for ‘public opinion management’

Dr. Leana Wen tells CNN that ‘cloth masks are little more than facial decoration’

Capitol riot police officer Michael Fanone resigns from the force, joins CNN as a contributor

Nancy Pelosi’s S.F. event interrupted by the loudest ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ shout we’ve ever heard

VIP

Me: All I Want for Christmas Are More Supply Chain Problems

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: RUN AWAY! Teachers Union Trying to Rewrite COVID School Closure History

Nine Christmas Cocktails to Trigger the Libs

Is the White House Banking on a Puppy to Boost Biden?

Joe Manchin NEVER Planned to Support BBB: Here’s Why

What Is Manchin’s Next Move?

GOLD Schlichter: Forget Hillary Clinton, Could This Be the Democrats’ 2024 Dark Horse?

Around the Interwebz

NHL Halts Schedule Amid Omicron Surge

The Matrix Resurrections won’t hit HBO Max until 3AM ET on December 22nd

Archer’s flying taxi takes its first hover flight

Remembering When Mrs. Claus Cracked the North Pole’s Glass Ceiling

Bee Me

In Stunning Blow To Democracy, Legislation Decided By Majority Of Elected Representatives https://t.co/lQ3WuI8clm — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 20, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery