Should China Pay Reparations for Unleashing COVID on the World? Trump Thinks So

Last year, when the pandemic began, there was a lot of talk about China being held accountable for its role in the spread of the virus. A majority of voters supported China being forced to pay the costs of COVID, and the Trump administration seemed open to the idea of China “paying a price” for unleashing the virus to the world.

The possibility of China being held financially responsible for COVID likely ended when Joe Biden took office, but Donald Trump, appearing on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo, says they deserve to pay.

“I think the origins are so obvious,” Trump said. “They came out of the Wuhan lab. And I think if anybody thinks anything differently, they’re just kidding themselves. So, you can ask — China has to pay. They have to do something. They have to pay reparations. ”

“And China doesn’t have the money to pay those reparations. I believe that worldwide — I’m not just talking United States — worldwide, $60 trillion of damage, $60 trillion. China doesn’t have $60 trillion,” Trump pointed out. “But they have to do something to make up for what they’ve done. What they’ve done to the world is so horrible. It’s been horrible, all over the world. And it doesn’t stop.”