WHO Scientist Says Chinese Pressured Investigation Team to Drop Lab Leak Theory

“Follow the science,” right? Probably not the best advice when the science is tainted because of pressure from a Communist government to manipulate the conclusion.

The WHO sent a team of “blue-ribbon experts” to China in order to investigate the origins of COVID-19. The investigation is vital to discovering how the coronavirus responsible for the disease made the leap from infecting animals to infecting humans. Knowing which animal was responsible could lead to better treatments for COVID, more effective vaccines, and perhaps clues to how we can stop the next pandemic from starting.

The WHO team went to China because that’s where the first cases of COVID-19 appeared. But from the beginning of the team’s investigation, the Chinese Communist government put roadblocks in the way of the WHO’s efforts to uncover as much information about the virus as possible.

The Chinese delayed visas so that the team was several months late in assembling in China. The team was not given access to early patients or their histories. Reports about the research were lost or the team was denied access.

After solemnly telling the world they would cooperate fully, the Chinese stonewalled the effort.

Now a new Danish documentary on the man who headed up the team, Peter Ben Embarek, and the WHO team’s efforts has revealed the not-very-startling information that the Chinese government directly interfered in the writing of the final report.

