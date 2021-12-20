Ilhan Omar Rejects Manchin’s ‘Complete Bulls**t,’ Says She Knows What’s Best for the People of West Virginia

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Mogadishu), the moral lodestar of today’s Democrat party, is unhappy with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) for rejecting Biden’s handlers’ breathtakingly expensive and wasteful socialism and climate change fantasy bill. Given the Democrat leadership’s abject fear of appearing to be “Islamophobic” by crossing Omar, this could be the most serious challenge yet to Manchin’s role as a sane man in the party of liars, looters, and lunatics.

Omar appeared Sunday on MSNBC’s Velshi, where the host, Ali Velshi, played her Manchin’s remarks on Fox News Sunday. “You have the, uh, debt we’re carrying at 29 trillion dollars,” explained the senator. “You have also the geopolitical unrest that we have. You have the Covid, the Covid, uh, variant. Uh, and that is wreaking havoc again. People are concerned. I’ve been with my family. I know everyone’s concerned. So when you see these things coming at you the way they are right now, I’ve always said this, Bret: if I can’t go home and explain it to people of West Virginia, I can’t vote for it, and I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation, I just can’t.”

Velshi further quoted Manchin saying: “I’ve tried everything humanly possible, I can’t get there. … On this legislation, I’ve tried everything I know how to do.”

Hearing this, Omar first laughed derisively, and then said, “Uh, I mean, we all knew that, uh, Senator Manchin couldn’t be trusted. Um, you know, the, the excuses that he just made, um, I think, are complete bulls**t. Um, it is really disheartening, uh, to hear him say that he has been trying to get there for the people of West Virginia, um, uh, because that’s a complete lie. The people of West Virginia would greatly benefit, um, from their families having access to, you know, long-term elderly care, uh, and care for, um, folks with disabilities. They would, uh, benefit, from the, uh, expansion of the child tax credits. They will benefit from having access to, um, pre-K. Uh, there are just so many things that, you know, the people of West Virginia desperately need. Uh, and we know that he is not, um, working on, uh, behalf of their interests. And I really am just completely disappointed and disgusted by his reasoning.”

Omar amplified her denunciation of Manchin by tweeting: “Let’s be clear: Manchin’s excuse is bulls**t. The people of West Virginia would directly benefit from childcare, pre-Medicare expansion, and long term care, just like Minnesotans. This is exactly what we warned would happen if we separated Build Back Better from infrastructure.” She added in another tweet: “West Virginia is 50th in public health[,] 50th in childcare[,] 48th in employment[.] They support Build Back Better by a 43 point margin. This has nothing to do with his constituents. This is about the corruption and self-interest of a coal baron.”

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller shot back at the new expert on West Virginia: “Quick Q: can you clarify how the people of West Virginia, or any other American state, would benefit from giving Big Tech Titans uncapped foreign workers from overseas (instead of hiring workers from U.S.)? Because that Zuckerberg-backed provision was in every draft of the bill …”

What’s more, Omar’s claim about West Virginia supporting Build Back Better by a decisive margin is false. As PJ Media’s Stacey Lennox has noted, “According to a Rasmussen Reports/Numbers USA poll, only 49% of Democrat voters in West Virginia say they support BBB legislation.” Even that seems high: in 2020, the Mountain State gave Trump 68.6% of the vote; Old Joe Biden got only 29.7%. This makes it clear that West Virginians for the most part reject socialism and understand that when a politician comes around promising free stuff, hardworking people are the ones who have to pay for it all. How likely is it that just over a year later, they’re turning out in droves for socialism and the destruction of the American economy?

Omar was wrong in her crude dismissal of Manchin’s explanation for opposing the bill. He knows that what West Virginians don’t want is a crushing tax burden and the destruction of the state’s coal industry in pursuit of climate change fantasies that are handing over global economic hegemony to the People’s Republic of China. But her response to Manchin was typical of the far Left’s approach to everything and everyone: arrogant, contemptuous, and complacently assured in their superior knowledge and wisdom. Ilhan Omar and her ilk are sure that they know even better than West Virginians themselves what’s best for West Virginians. And they know what is best for the rest of us as well. Whether or not Joe Manchin is on board, the Left will continue to assert their control, to arrogate power to themselves, and to behave in an increasingly authoritarian manner, until their dishonesty and wrongheadedness is obvious to everyone, but no one can do a single thing about it.