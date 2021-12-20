The Morning Briefing: Manchin Exposes Dems' Ignorance of Flyover America

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. You’ll know there’s a glitch in the Matrix if you see me wearing pants for more than five hours in a row during the summertime.

I mentioned in Friday’s Briefing that I was heading out to get my Pfizer booster that afternoon. The weekend was spent a little hungover from that and I have now played this game as far as I am going to play it. While talking to a friend the other day I said that we need to stop calling this thing a vaccine — it’s obviously not preventing people from getting the Bat Flu. There are triple-vaxxed breakthrough cases all over now. Instead, I suggested we just admit that the shots are more like preemptive Z-Packs to help lessen the symptoms and get us over the infernal thing faster.

I can live with that.

As we all know, the big political hubbub this past weekend had to do with Joe Manchin spoiling President Pervwhisper’s commie Build Back Better folly, which Matt wrote about.

Because American leftists are all emotionally-stunted children who are struggling with daddy issues, the meltdown on social media was an absolute delight to watch.

Rick wrote a post highlighting some snippy responses from prominent Democrats, like this one from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki:

Senator Manchin promised to continue conversations in the days ahead, and to work with us to reach that common ground. If his comments on FOX and written statement indicate an end to that effort, they represent a sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position, and a breach of his commitments to the President and the Senator’s colleagues in the House and Senate.

And this one from commie curmudgeon Bernie Sanders:

“Well, I think he’s going to have a lot of explaining to do to the people of West Virginia,

Jen the Ditz doesn’t understand that Manchin’s honoring commitments made to his voters in West Virginia. He’s not in Washington serving Joe Biden or his fellow Senate Democrats.

Variations of Bernie’s “a lot of explaining to do to the people of West Virginia” were shared on social media all day. Bless their hearts, the coastal lib city kids don’t seem to know a thing about West Virginia.

Although Manchin is a Democrat, the state he serves is redder than red. Trump won West Virginia last year with 68.62% of the vote. When Manchin decides he can’t go along with the kind of legislative lunacy that progressives want, he is very much representing his constituency. Trust me, he doesn’t have a lot of explaining to do to the folks back home.

This is a common complaint from Democrats about my senator, Kyrsten Sinema. She’s often accused of betraying her constituents. United States Senators represent every voter in their home states, however, not just the ones who voted for them. That may seem like an outdated notion in these hyper-polarized political times, but it’s the kind of thing that a senator with real principles would subscribe to.

Coastal Democrats can only reference their close-minded, homogeneous hive minds, however. They don’t like to let messy things like principles get in the way of what they want.

They’re working feverishly for a world where they don’t have to worry about that ever again.

Everything Isn’t Awful

