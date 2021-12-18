A Yuletide Look at the Libs' Four Most-Crushing Losses of 2021

We are days away from wrapping up 2021. The Dems stole won the White House last year and have proceeded to grind down the nation in every way possible. Illegal aliens are pouring over the border while real Americans are getting fired for not taking a knee and raising their sleeves. Most Americans didn’t vote for this carnage, but the commies sure did. It’s amazing how far we’ve fallen, and how fast. Pssst — that’s not an accident.

But despite their effort to destroy our nation, the libs have had a brutal year themselves, and many former lib heroes are now pariahs. Let’s take a look at some of the most painful beatings the leftists have taken in 2021.

CNN

Apparently, a guy needs a white van full of candy to work at CNN. CNN staffer John Griffin was busted trying to persuade parents to let him “train” their underage daughters to be sexually submissive. A statement from the Department of Justice read, in part, that Griffin told parents of minors that a “woman is a woman regardless of her age,” and that “women should be sexually subservient and inferior to men.”

Griffin allegedly sent $3,000 to a woman who traveled from Nevada to Boston, where Griffin then engaged in sexual acts with her and her nine-year-old daughter.

Before the Griffin mushroom cloud cleared, Project Veritas hit CNN with yet another bombshell pedo allegation. Jake Tapper producer Rick Saleeby allegedly told a former prostitute, in explicit detail, the sexual fantasies he had involving his fiancé’s 14-year-old daughter.

You can see the whistleblower video here. WARNING, GRAPHIC.

The Cuomos

Last year, the Cuomo brothers were gods. Now, they are unemployed. Chris Cuomo got nailed using CNN resources to dig up dirt on women accusing his brother Andrew of sexual improprieties. Then Chris was hit with an allegation of sexual misconduct of his own. So long, creeper.

His brother Andrew was once considered a contender for the White House. Now he is reportedly “houseless” and hiding at a friend’s place in the Hamptons. Dandy Andy went down after numerous allegations of sexual improprieties. He creepily sang the Contours 1962 hit song “Do You Love Me” to a 20-something staffer. (Andrew Cuomo is 63.) You can hear Andrew’s vocal talents here.

Andrew Cuomo was also ordered to return the $5.1 million cheddar he received from his book deal because he had N.Y. state employees work on it for him. Still no word what will happen to him for killing 15,000 elderly people, though.

BLM

Black Lives Matter was ostensibly created to help black folks. yet their riots and demands to defund the police led to record murder rates nationwide. We saw a nationwide 30% increase in murders in 2020 over 2019. This year will dwarf last year. Twelve Democrat cities have already seen record-shattering murder rates. Milwaukee and Minneapolis are close to breaking their records as well. Most of the victims were black. Brazen daylight shootings in New York City are common now.

FACT-O-RAMA! A person is murdered every ten hours, 11 minutes, in Chicago, and 81.7% of the victims are black.

An estimated 3,446 black people were lynched in the U.S. between 1882 and 1968. Black-on-black crime in the U.S. surpasses that number every six months. BLM’s demands to defund the police, as well as bail reform, have made life even more dangerous for black people.

Biden and the Wu-Bat Flu

COVID-19 is blowing up in the faces of liberals, and they’ve dropped the ball at every turn. Here is a video of NYC mayor De Blasio grotesquely eating french fries and offering them to people who will get a vaccine, even though COVID feasts on obese people.

"New York City Mayor Offers French Fries to Those Who Get the COVID-19 Vaccine" 🇺🇸💉“Mmmm!…vaccination," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said as he announced that Shake Shack will now give free burgers and french fries to vaccinated New Yorkers. pic.twitter.com/n1NImfIkit — Patrick Emek (@14wombat1) May 14, 2021

Donuts, too!

Finally got my vaccine donut from Krispy Kreme! pic.twitter.com/XAIxtOAD8M — Rosalie M. Lin (@linrosily) December 16, 2021

Biden claimed he would shut down the virus. More people have died of the Chinese sneeze under Biden than Trump, and that’s with a majority of the nation now being “vaccinated.” (Technically it’s not a vaccine if the shot doesn’t keep you from catching COVID.)

Despite his bravado, Biden is now calling for a winter of “severe illness and death” for the filthy unvaxxed, even though “science” now tells us that getting the jab does not keep people from catching or transmitting the China Bat virus, and omicron isn’t dangerous.

“I’m going to shut down the virus” https://t.co/5uffvNBMgN — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 17, 2021

If you still believe the jab is keeping us safe from catching COVID, ask the NFL.

Question for ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ & Dr. Fauci that a truly independent news media would ask them: the @NFL players are 95% vaccinated. How is this chart possible if the covid vaccines work? pic.twitter.com/OPJvDKiiYG — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 18, 2021

As the Biden administration struggles to get needles into the arms of kids, but oddly doesn’t go after welfare recipients, post office workers, congress, and illegal immigrants, COVID numbers in northern states are exploding but hospitalizations are not. The United States currently averages 122,296 new cases per day. That said, omicron appears to have killed only one person worldwide. Biden spews death and doom from COVID, while the South African doctor who discovered the omicron variant has been telling the world to shut up and stop panicking. But let’s face it: remaining calm isn’t going to line the pockets of big pharma.

Americans are waking up and ignoring Biden’s doomsday warnings, as well as his screeching monkeys in the media (those who are still employed), who assure us that a brutal COVID death is nigh for freedom-loving, mandate-dodging Americans. Omicron is a punk. Biden’s dictatorial vaccine mandates are a joke. Americans are fed up. We’ve all seen the protests happening around the world. That can happen here. Biden might want to pipe down and not awaken the sleeping giant.