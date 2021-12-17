A Christmas Miracle! December Sees Antifa Thugs (Finally) Going to Prison!

December is to Antifa as Godzilla was to Tokyo, and it’s just in time for Christmas!

After over a year of watching many of the violent thugs walk away from justice, December 2021 is proving to be a nightmare for the Democrats’ commie street urchins. The man-bunned Nancy-bois of Antifa are actually starting to see the insides of jails and prisons. Santa DOES read my wish list!

Let’s take a look at some of the non-binary creatures who will be celebrating Christmas, and perhaps a few more Christmases, in orange jumpsuits.

Salad-dodger Jacob Michael Gaines traveled from Texas to Oregon to play tough gal with federal law enforcement. He attacked a U.S. Marshal with a hammer, striking the officer three times, back in July of 2020. He pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon.

From the Department of Justice (DOJ) press release:

Mr. Gaines’ actions in July 2020 were intentional, dangerous, and could have severely injured or killed the Deputy U.S. Marshal who confronted him. His assault on a federal officer justifies the lengthy prison sentence imposed today.

Click on the tweet below to see a video of Chubtifa attacking a cop.

Jacob Gaines, the #Portland #Antifa rioter who assaulted federal officers with a 4 pound sledgehammer

while trying to break into the federal courthouse during a #riot sentenced to 46 months in federal prisonhttps://t.co/ei8pYKzUQz pic.twitter.com/ekLIrMuGfl — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) December 13, 2021

The judge sentenced him to 46 months in prison.

FACT-O-RAMA! Jacob Chansley, the so-called “Q Anon Shaman,” got 41 months in the hoosegow and didn’t touch a soul.

It’s not a party without a 12-pack of Corona. Antifa yobbo Justin Christopher Moore was arrested last week for bringing half a case of Molotov cocktails with the intention of burning down a Seattle police station. He has yet to be sentenced. The feds usually take arson seriously.

Suspect arrested in attempted firebomb attack on Seattle Police Officers Guild Justin Christopher Moore, 34-years-old, allegedly brought 12 Molotov cocktails to a violent riot in hopes of demolishing SPOG.https://t.co/rCePd4O79a — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) December 10, 2021

This next arrest goes back to August but l had to include him. Look at his face! This clown seems to suffer from mood swings!

Ty J. Fox, a Portland #antifa riot suspect, was arrested the fourth time this month on Saturday & charged w/felony criminal mischief, attempted assault on officer, menacing & more. He has pending local & federal charges for throwing an explosive at police during riot last year. pic.twitter.com/RJtvWVcJWA — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2021

The seemingly bipolar Ty J. Fox has been arrested four times for numerous crimes, including felony assault on a cop and throwing an explosive at one as well. Sentencing awaits the sad, now angry, Fox.

The 24-year-old man woman thingamabob, Dakotah Ray Horton, who appears to be named after a stripper, was arrested for striking a U.S. Marshal with a baseball bat in July 0f 2020. The judge sentenced it to a mere 24 months in a federal lockup (again, Jacob Chansely got 41 months and didn’t hit anyone). Either way, it’s refreshing to know Horton will spend Christmas with “loved ones” in the pokie.

Update: Dakotah R. Horton pleaded guilty & is sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for assaulting a federal officer with a bat at an #Antifa riot in Portland in July 2020. https://t.co/hQVTPpGtK5 pic.twitter.com/5DgNyD4PJ1 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 16, 2021

Richard Rubalacava was sentenced Thursday to a whopping 85 months in prison (seven years) for setting fire to a Minneapolis Dollar General after he looted it. He then went on to torch a restaurant. The judge hit him with a fine of over $354,000. No word if his hair colorist was arrested for committing crimes against decency.

Richard Rubalacava was sentenced to 85 months (7~ years) in federal prison today for setting fires in multiple businesses, vandalism, and looting during the George Floyd #riots in Raleigh NC. Also sentenced to pay $354,379.22 in restitutionhttps://t.co/qa4jQnhjKz pic.twitter.com/FphLLjVYST — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) December 17, 2021

Nineteen-year-old Gabriel Agard-Berryhill pleaded guilty this week to tossing an incendiary device at a courthouse and causing $1,000 worth of damage. He is expected to be sentenced to time served and two years probation, which, if he is smart, and that’s a big if, should keep him out of the Antifa Olympics for a while.

RELATED: Sorry, Commies, You Can’t Ruin Christmas

Here is a video of Baby Gabe throwing his bomb.

Portland #Antifa rioter Gabriel Agard-Berryhill pled guilty yesterday to charges he got for throwing explosives at federal officers during the Summer 2020 federal courthouse riots. Plea deal indicates time served and probation.https://t.co/yVMHKjRdFWpic.twitter.com/3o9q4NFmdF — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) December 16, 2021

Gabe made headlines when his Trump-loving meemaw recognized the vest he was wearing and dropped a dime on him. It’s appalling that he was only sentenced to time served.

I interviewed the bomber’s grandmother last year. She’s a Trump supporter who outed her grandson when she reviewed the vest she bought for him. Online sleuths recognized him in the vest as the bomber in the video. https://t.co/fittqpo5CP — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 16, 2021

Earlier this week, Tyvarh Nicholson was sentenced to 40 months in prison for throwing firebombs at cops during a George Floyd riot in Erie, Pennsylvania. That’s one month LESS than Jacob Chansley got for walking peacefully around the Capitol and not trying to burn anyone.

Earlier today Tyvarh Nicholson was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison on a NFA charge from bringing and then throwing Molotovs at police during a George Floyd #riot in Erie PA. pic.twitter.com/yKUcKZ4K4s — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) December 15, 2021

Andrew Augustyniak-Duncan pulled a 41-month sentence (same as Chansley) for throwing heavy objects at cops. He hit a police officer, who suffered a concussion. Chansley didn’t give anyone a concussion. That said, I’m tickled to see that Dandy Andy will be spending his first Christmas out of mommy’s basement in jail.

Earlier today Andrew Augustyniak-Duncan was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for throwing objects (likely concrete and pipe) at police during the George Floyd #riots in #Pittsburgh. An officer was hit in the head and suffered a concussion. Prosecutors asked for 57 months pic.twitter.com/EOlDDzYxfy — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) December 14, 2021

If this wonderful news doesn’t contribute to a Merry Christmas, I don’t know what will. The November elections showed the pinkos we aren’t playing around anymore. Rittenhouse is free and the Cuomos are unemployed. Merry Christmas and God Bless America!

Bonus tweet! I can’t tell if these are Antifa mug shots or a calendar dedicated to birth control.