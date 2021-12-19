Leftwing Journalists All Aflutter, Predict Trump Indictment Soon

Yesterday, MSNBC host Yasmin Vossoughian hosted noted anti-Trump narrative weaver David Cay Johnston on her show Yasmin Vossoughian Reports to conjecture about a possible indictment of the left’s most reviled person ever: former President Donald J. Trump.

“Meanwhile, the Manhattan D.A.’s investigation into the Trump organization’s business practices appears to be picking up steam,” teased Vossoughianin her introduction. Apparently, some Forbes reporters had recently been ordered to testify to a grand jury about a cover story they once wrote about the Donald. The testimony comes mere weeks before Manhattan D.A. Cy Vance is slated to leave office, on “what could be a historic™ (everyone drink) note by possibly bringing charges against a former U.S. president,” said the MSNBC anchor.

That’s what this is all about, of course: shattering yet more norms (which is “historic” when Democrats do it but bad when Republicans do it) by indicting a sitting president. They want a mug shot of Donald Trump so bad, they can taste it.

And so, if Big Left can find a way to indict President trump, they will. Remember, they impeached him twice with little or no reason beyond their seething, obsessive hatred of the man (and those of us who voted for him).

New York State Attorney General Letitia James literally made indicting Donald Trump a plank of her campaign platform. Watch her veritably seethe with hatred for the former president and promise to abuse her office to go after him in this campaign video:

So make no mistake: it’s going to happen.

Vossoughian’s guest, David Cay Johnston, is a Pulitzer Prize­–winning reporter (in other words, one of the Cool Kidz) and the author of the book The Big Cheat: How Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and His Family.

“I anticipate they’re going to bring a racketeering charge against Trump,” predicted Johnston. He thinks the charges will arise from disagreements about the valuation of Trump properties when the organization applied for bank credit. Apparently, leftists don’t understand that properties are investments and that they increase in value over time and with development, but who’s surprised by that.

‘So, you’re certain he’s going to be indicted?” queried Vossoughian later in the interview.

“Oh, yeah,” Johnston replied. “They would not have done all of this and know how much they know … if they weren’t going to to do this. Yeah, they will indict him. Exactly when? I don’t know. I don’t expect it will be on a straight tax charge. I think there will be a tax charge, but the key charge will be racketeering.”

Apparently eager for a Trump-hating Christmas present, Vossoughian wondered whether the indictment would be handed down before the end of Manhattan DA Cy Vance’s term, in two weeks. Johnston replied it would depend on how quickly politically motivated prosecutors could go through the 5,000,000 pages of Trump organization documents the Supreme Court had just handed them.

“Once he’s indicted, Trump will have to surrender himself to be booked,” explained the Trump-loathing expert. “I’m sure he will be released on his own recognizance, and then we will see a campaign of trying to delay trial. You will see Donald say, ‘This is corrupt, the prosecutors are corrupt, the police are corrupt, the auditors are corrupt,’ because that’s what Roy Cohn taught him when he was a young man — accuse law enforcement, and then delay, delay, delay.”

How dare Trump not roll over and submit to endless leftist persecution?

Watch the full breathless, slavering discussion: