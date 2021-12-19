Allegedly, There Are Only a Few Americans Left in Afghanistan

About 110 days after President Joe Biden’s chaotic Afghanistan surrender, his State Department claims fewer than a dozen Americans who want to get out still remain stranded in the country.

Should we believe that?

For weeks after the shambolic retreat that earned opprobrium on both sides of the political aisle, Team Biden claimed it left roughly 100 U.S. citizens behind, yet now says it has “directly assisted” 479 Americans and more than 400 green-card holders in coming to America since the late August military withdrawal. Of course, hundreds more got out without State Department assistance.

That’s because private groups rush to fill the void left by our government.

“No One Left Behind” is tracking more than 10,000 Afghans applying for the Special Immigrant Visas created by Congress, along with nearly 40,000 of their family members.

“Task Force Argo” is another group of private citizens working to get people out. Led by a former Army Ranger, they have a backlog of more than 4,000 people, including family members, still looking to escape. More likely want to get out, but Argo has run out of resources to accept more applications.

Veterans groups still getting it done 👊🇺🇸🇦🇫…when their own govt won’t. https://t.co/0ZZcN7bDjx — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) December 19, 2021

Team Antony Blinken says it’s relocated over 2,000 Afghan allies who worked with U.S. forces and are at grave risk of Taliban retaliation if they stay. But according to the Wall Street Journal last week, tens of thousands are still stuck.

Washington reports roughly 75,000 Afghans have made it to America since the end of August, with another 3,000 being processed overseas. There is funding to resettle almost 100,000 through the end of next summer.

Regardless of the numbers, it’s all part of a totally unnecessary chapter in the anti-war movement’s sordid history, and it’s still being written. Our national media has also disgraceful itself by ignoring these abandoned Americans and allies, rather than hold a Democrat president accountable for his feckless and immoral decisions.