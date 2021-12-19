Senator Blumenthal Says He Didn't Know the 'People's World' Awards Were Tied to the Communist Party

Last week, Conn. Sen. Richard Blumenthal spoke at an awards ceremony hosted by the People’s World newspaper — the oldest Communist Party newspaper in the U.S. He handed out special certificates of recognition from the Senate and spoke in glowing terms about the organization.

Blumenthal said he was there to acknowledge “the great tradition of activism and standing up for individual workers that is represented by the three honorees.”

The Yankee Institute reported that Blumenthal said one doesn’t have to agree with everything the party or the unions stand for. He was there to acknowledge the activism of the honorees.

So if that’s true, why is he denying knowing that the sponsors of the awards ceremony — the People’s World Communist Party daily newspaper — had ties to the Communist Party?

