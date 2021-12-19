Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Sen. Elizabeth Warren Has COVID-19

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated and boostered (or “boosted”).

“I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case,” she revealed on Twitter on Sunday. “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted.”

Warren, who is 1/1024th Native American, ironically used the announcement to push vaccination and boosters.

“As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible – together, we can save lives,” she tweeted.

Last year, Warren was part of a group of Democrat senators who called for an investigation of the FDA process for approving the COVID vaccines, alleging that “the Trump administration has overruled scientists and pressured federal agencies to approve products based on weak evidence, and they urged the FDA to ensure transparency in vaccine review efforts in order to maintain public trust.”