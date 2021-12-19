Podcasts
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 164: I Wish COVID Had a Face I Could Punch

By Stephen Kruiser Dec 19, 2021 8:30 PM ET

We’re 22 months into “15 days to flatten the curve” and, while I’m no epidemiologist, I’d have to say that none of this is going well.

I have railed quite a bit throughout this time about the freedom-sucking tyranny that we have had to endure in the name of “public health” in our once-free country. We have seen COVID blow up recently in blue states that never backed off of the mask and vax stuff yet no one in charge will admit that maybe the masks don’t have superpowers after all.

While it is all infuriating, nothing gets me as angry as when this never-ending plague messes up my kid’s life. Before I continue I should note that she is handling it all with grace.

I want to knock somebody out though.

This episode is a bit of venting for me.

And for anyone who wants to live vicariously through me.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
