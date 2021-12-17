Podcasts
The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 79: Based Christmas Gift Ideas with Jon Del Arroz

By Megan Fox Dec 17, 2021 6:52 PM ET
(PJ Media)

Are you still struggling with what to get for your family and friends this Christmas because you don’t want to support woke corporations that hate you? You’re in luck. My good friend and author Jon Del Arroz and I spent today’s podcast talking about all the alternative gifts that are not only fun and entertaining but will go to support companies and people who like you and don’t want to cancel you for existing.

If you’re tired of supporting China or companies like Nike who have nothing but disdain for you and America, you might find this week’s podcast right up your alley. Join us for this week’s special Christmas episode of “The Fringe” just in time for the shopping rush!

Megan Fox

Megan Fox is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and author of Believe Evidence; the death of due process from Salome to #MeToo. and Shut Up! The Bizarre War that One Public Library Waged Against the First AmendmentFor media inquiries, praise, or hate mail please contact [email protected] or contact @MeganFoxWriter on Twitter, @MeganFox on Gab, and her Author Page on Facebook

