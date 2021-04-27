The Morning Briefing: John Kerry Is a Treasonous Idiot Who Needs to Be Perp-Walked

Top O’ the Briefing

John Kerry Is a Constant Disappointment

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I have never embarrassed myself in a kayak.

We all knew that the Harris-Biden-Fauci administration was going to be an un-American nightmare. As we have discussed here on more than one occasion, we really didn’t expect it to be this bad. When Grandpa Gropes began putting his team together he went Beltway old school and recycled people from the Obama hell years. A bunch of left-wing bureaucrats who should have been put out to pasture were brought back and given positions of power to further the Democrats’ lust for ruining the Republic.

The worst of the Harris-Biden-Fauci administration is John Kerry. Kerry is a paste-eater who is proof that one doesn’t need a lot of intellectual firepower to rise to the top of Democratic politics. Barack Obama made this idiot secretary of state. That’s right, the world’s ugliest trophy wife was trotted out to represent the United States to other countries.

Kerry’s only real accomplishment was marrying two really wealthy women. His first wife was a multimillionaire and that wasn’t enough for the ambitious grifter. He divorced her and went hunting for a richer woman. He married ketchup queen Theresa Heinz, whose net worth floats close enough to a billion dollars to make it really impressive.

America would have been better off if John Kerry had been left home to lick his gravy train’s wife’s Louboutins in between trips to the ATM. Drooling Joe decided to bring Lurch out of retirement and call him the “Climate Envoy” though. So Kerry is representing the weather or something.

Apparently, Kerry has been a super BFF to the thoroughly evil Iranian regime. Tyler has the story:

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, now President Joe Biden’s climate envoy, briefed Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on hundreds of Israel’s covert attacks on Iranian interests in Syria, according to leaked audio reported by The New York Times on Sunday. This revelation echoes reports that Obama officials saved the life of terrorist and Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani by notifying Iran about an Israeli plot to assassinate him in 2015. “Former Secretary of State John Kerry informed him that Israel had attacked Iranian interests in Syria at least 200 times, to his astonishment, Mr. Zarif said,” according to the Times. As Hot Air’s Ed Morrissey noted, the Times buried this lede in its story about the leaked audio, which featured lengthy remarks from Zarif. The Times focused on Zarif’s complaints that the Revolutionary Guard Corps calls the shots in Iran, often overlooking diplomatic concerns. Zarif accused Soleimani of undermining the Iran nuclear deal, among other things. While these internal conflicts in the Iranian government are noteworthy, it seems far more shocking and newsworthy that Kerry would expose as many as two hundred covert Israeli attacks on Iranian interests in Syria.

Kerry denies all of this, but do we really believe Democrats anymore?

No, we don’t.

Clarifying: Obama and Kerry protected the monster Qasem Soleimani.

Trump got rid of him.

Biden is sucking up to Ayatollahville again. The Democrats operate on the idea that Iran will be above board and honest about its nuclear ambitions. They also think that unicorns will fart money to eliminate student debt.

They’re not bright people.

Israel is a staunch ally. Iran refers to the United States as “The Great Satan.” John Kerry sided with the enemy.

Lock him up.

Everything Isn’t Awful

The World’s Oldest-Known Wild Bird—Named Wisdom—Hatches Another Chick at 70 (WATCH) 🐣 Biologists estimate that Wisdom has hatched at least 30–36 chicks in her lifetime. Check out the amazing footage of Wisdom caring for her chick! #birds #MidwayAtollhttps://t.co/gmaoR3Dill — Good News Network (@goodnewsnetwork) April 26, 2021

