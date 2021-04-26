Anti-Science and Politicized COVID-19 Guidance Will Endanger Americans in the Next Health Crisis

The anti-science and politicized nonsense coming from the Biden administration and our health bureaucracy has been a feature, not a bug, during the COVID-19 pandemic. In hindsight, the health bureaucracy, Democrats, and the corporate media politicized the response to COVID-19 on a national level and in some states to affect the 2020 election. Perhaps the best example of this was Dr. Anthony Fauci praising the draconian lockdowns implemented by Governor Andrew Cuomo as the model to follow, even after the information on his horrific nursing home policy had been made public.

It will be impossible to convince me that the personal destruction of doctors promoting low-cost, readily available drugs for COVID-19 treatment and objecting to lockdowns; the promulgation of lies such as President Trump suggesting people ingest bleach; and the pressure for citizens to isolate themselves and cover their faces was not political. Doctors like Yale epidemiologist Harvey Risch asserted that the refusal to provide low-cost drugs—early and outpatient—cost tens of thousands of American lives. Stanford medical professor and health policy expert Jay Bhattacharya has predicted tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths from treatable cancers and other chronic diseases that disrupted routine testing did not detect last spring. I fully expect that an honest history of the pandemic and available research will validate them both.

The newest panic porn includes hysterical coverage of the increase in severe COVID-19 seen in younger patients in Michigan that the corporate media was breathlessly reporting—which is most likely a function of prolonged lockdowns. Though it is being blamed on the UK B.1.1.7 variant, that variant has been present in states like Georgia and Florida since February with no corresponding increase in infections or hospitalizations in children and young adults. The only exception was the rising number of cases in 18-29-year-olds in Orange County, Florida, earlier this month. Orange County still enforces mask mandates.

Last April, two doctors from California explained that lockdowns and masking were destroying the immune systems of healthy individuals last spring. It would not be surprising at all to find, after a year, that those who would have weathered the virus just fine a year ago have now lost the ability to do so. Vitamin D and exposure to environmental pathogens are critical to immune system health, and lockdowns and constant masking deprive people of both. Yet, the health bureaucracy have promoted lockdowns as a mitigation tool right up through Michigan’s most recent outbreak.

Now, after telling us to double-mask at all times, Dr. Anthony Fauci has changed his tune. A few weeks ago, he was telling us that children needed to mask when playing together outdoors. Keep in mind, masking at all times has been a recommendation since April of last year. Yet this weekend on CNN, Dr. Fauci had this to say about masking outdoors:

The risk when you’re outdoors – which we have been saying all along – is extremely low. And if you are vaccinated, it’s even lower. So you’re going to be hearing about those kinds of recommendations soon.

Unless you live under a rock, you know full well that that is not what the health bureaucracy has been saying “all along.” However, it is precisely what Bill Bryan, the undersecretary for Science and Technology at DHS, was trying to tell us when the “Trump told Americans to ingest bleach” narrative took over. Bryan clearly stated that increased temperature, humidity, and UV rays from the sun reduce the presence of the COVID-19 virus within minutes instead of hours or days. This news bolstered governors who had opened beaches and outdoor spaces. Those of us who were listening have known about the near-zero risk of outdoor spread since last April, but not because the vaunted “experts” like Fauci or media outlets like CNN were telling us.

Now CNN is reporting that President Joe Biden will be announcing new outdoor masking guidance on Tuesday. It is reportedly limited to individuals who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, which is just another lie, in terms of risk, if you take Fauci’s comments and the research announced a year ago at face value. Limiting it to the vaccinated would also exclude children who cannot be vaccinated yet. For the states and counties all over the country where outdoor masking has never been particularly popular for anyone, this new guidance will just encourage more eye-rolling.

The damage that the politicization of everything related to the pandemic, from masks to medications to school closures and indoor dining, will only be measured by the next public health crisis. For Americans in states where schools opened, and indoor activities restarted months ago, trust in the health bureaucracy along with the media-appointed “experts” has plummeted. The same is true for anyone who was following the research on COVID-19 closely. The next time someone from the CDC, the NIH, or the surgeon general’s office takes the stage to tell us of an imminent threat, how seriously will these Americans take them? About as seriously as they take the boy who cried wolf.

For the health and safety of Americans, this drop in confidence is dangerous, and the lingering skepticism based on the handling of COVID-19 could be deadly. And it was all created for the end goal of getting rid of Orange Man Bad.