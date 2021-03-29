Now Dr. Fauci Doesn't Want Kids Playing Together Maskless on Playgrounds

In an interview, Sunday on CBS, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said that vaccinated parents “still need to worry” about their children getting infected with COVID-19 while playing with other kids.

“The children can clearly wind up getting infected,” Fauci told “Face the Nation” anchor Margaret Brennan. “When the children go out into the community, you want them to continue to wear masks when they’re interacting with groups or multiple households,” he added.

With regard to whether kids can go to camp or playgrounds this summer, Fauci said it was “conceivable that will be possible.”

The CDC has recently revised social distancing guidelines for schools, reducing the required 6-foot spacing to 3, and no longer requiring barriers between desks.

According to a recent study from Massachusetts, there was no significant difference between infection rates of students and staff members in schools using the 3-foot standard and those using the 6-foot standard.

Studies have also shown that schools are not super spreaders the way some feared they would be. Data has repeatedly shown that kids are less susceptible to infection, and less likely to spread the disease, but there has been a sharp increase in the number of kids suffering from depression and committing suicide because of various pandemic policies.

So why is Fauci playing Big Brother and telling us that kids can’t be kids and play on playgrounds without masks? According to the CDC’s own data, less than 250 kids under the age of 18 have died from COVID-19—a whopping 0.045 percent of all COVID-19 deaths.

Why are we still listening to Fauci? Even unvaccinated parents are quite safe from catching COVID-19 from their kids. The data suggests that there’s really no reason for kids to wear masks in the first place. Isn’t it about time we acknowledge the science and the data and not live in fear of Orwellian dictates by government officials who seem to repeatedly change their minds about what the science says?

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter, Gab, Facebook, MeWe, Heroes, Rumble, and CloutHub.