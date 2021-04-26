Kamala-Gate: The White House Responds to Growing Scandal Over Giving Away VP's Book to Illegal Aliens

Vice President Kamala Harris’s children’s book giveaway is getting more dramatic now that the White House has weighed in.

Over the weekend, The New York Post reported that “border czar” Harris’s books were included in Welcome Wagon-like backpacks distributed to children who have been illegally brought over the southern border.

Breaking 911 reported that the U.S. government paid for the vice president’s children’s books, entitled “Superheroes Are Everywhere.”

On Monday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki was asked by Fox News about this sweetheart deal.

REPORTER: “Every migrant child being brought to a shelter is being given a copy of [VP Kamala Harris’] children’s book. Do you know why that is and if she’s making any money off of that?” PSAKI: “I’d have to certainly check on that. I hear it’s a good book.”

The book reportedly was included in backpacks for at least 1,000 children at a Long Beach, Calif., shelter.

The U.S. invited and welcomed the illegal aliens creating a border crisis of untold proportions. There’s been spotty testing for COVID-19 and people with the illness are being bused or flown all over the country while Americans have suffered in various stages of pandemic lockdowns.

Fox News reports that there are thousands of children coming over the border illegally.

More than 172,000 migrants were encountered by authorities in March alone. Among those were 18,890 unaccompanied children – a 100% increase from the already high numbers encountered in February, and the highest number recorded. The crisis has led to the administration rapidly opening border facilities to cope with the influx, with a number being opened along the border – including the use of military bases.

That potentially could be quite a “market” for book “sales.”

As I reported over the weekend in PJ Media, this kind of sweetheart deal ended the career of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. Somehow thousands of copies of Pugh’s book ended up being purchased by organizations doing business with the city. She was sentenced to three years in federal prison and ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution and fines.

The U.S. Attorney in Baltimore stated in February of 2020:

Catherine Pugh betrayed the public trust for her personal gain and now faces three years in federal prison, where there is no parole—ever. Law enforcement will remain vigilant to ensure that our citizens receive the honesty and professionalism they deserve from government officials and will prosecute officials who betray the public’s trust. […] Specifically, Pugh admitted that she sold approximately 20,000 each of Healthy Holly books one, two, and three to the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) for $100,000 each. UMMS agreed to the purchase on the condition that it be on behalf of, and for distribution to, school children in the Baltimore City Public School system (BCPS), in part, to further the mission of UMMS’s community outreach program. As part of the agreement Pugh was to deliver the donated books to BCPS.

Fox News reported that a White House official said the books may have been purchased by “community groups” to give to children illegally coming over the border.

A White House official told Fox News Harris wasn’t aware of the welcome packs, and that these kinds of efforts are usually organized by members of the community.

Many “community groups” get government contracts, although, since the White House, Health and Human Services, and Harris herself remain silent on the issue, it’s unclear who’s paying for the books.