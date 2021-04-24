Report: 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris's Book Is Purchased With 'U.S. Taxpayer Dollars' and Given to Illegal Aliens

Democrats accused President Donald Trump of cashing in his office for personal gain and nothing was ever proven. But now Kamala Harris appears to be doing exactly that, according to reports from Breaking 911 and The New York Post.

The New York Post reports that the Biden administration is handing out copies of a book written by Vice President Kamala Harris. Breaking 911 claims that the administration is using U.S. taxpayer dollars to buy the books to give to children who came to the U.S. illegally. Thousands of children have come over the border at the invitation of the Biden administraton.

The situation smacks of the controversy that ended the political career of former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

Pugh resigned in disgrace in 2019 in a city that is only 39 miles from Washington, DC., because she conspired with corporate cronies to buy her book to pump up her sales in exchange for political favors.

The Wall Street Journal reported at the time:

Ms. Pugh’s troubles erupted in mid-March when the Baltimore Sun revealed that the University of Maryland Medical System paid her $500,000 for 100,000 “Healthy Holly” books while she was on its board of directors. More book purchases, including by insurers and a financial-services firm that do business with the city, have since emerged. “I am sorry for the harm that I have caused to the image of the city of Baltimore and the credibility of the office of the mayor,” the mayor said in a statement read by her attorney, Steven Silverman, at a news conference. She was not present.

Now, just a blink in time later, we’re learning that the Biden administration is including a book in a “welcome wagon” basket for illegal aliens written by none other than the Border Czar Kamala Harris.

NEW: Unaccompanied migrant children brought to a shelter in Long Beach, CA will each be given a copy of Kamala Harris' children's book "Superheros are Everywhere" as a welcome gift – NYP pic.twitter.com/Wo4FoiYF0L — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 24, 2021

Nothing’s too good for the kids who can’t read or speak English.

The New York Post reported on Saturday that Harris’s book, “Superheroes are Everywhere,” is being included in a gift basket for the illegal aliens invited into the country by the vice president and Joe Biden.

Unaccompanied migrant kids brought from the U.S.-Mexico border to a new shelter in Long Beach, Calif., will be given a copy of her 2019 children’s book, “Superheroes are Everywhere,” in their welcome kits. It’s just the latest open-arms gesture by the Biden administration, whose mixed messaging regarding the border and immigration has been credited with the surge from Central America to the U.S.-Mexico border. “Whenever there’s trouble, superheroes show up just in time,” Harris tells kids in the book, shown sitting on a cot with more basic supplies at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, newly-converted to deal with the spiraling illegal immigration influx.

It looks like self dealing.

And Breaking 911 says it is.

How the hell is this legal? https://t.co/p3FFPDGhHH — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 24, 2021

Breaking 911 reports that the government is paying for Kamala Harris’s book “using U.S. taxpayer dollars.”

The books are being paid for by the Biden administration, using U.S. taxpayer dollars — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 24, 2021

And that’s apparently illegal.

This is actually illegal. Like, really illegal https://t.co/xufHagm6bi — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 24, 2021

Democrats continuously attacked Trump for supposedly trading on his presidency, but Democrat Joe Biden and Kamala Harris appear to be doing exactly that.

According to the publication “Government Executive,” even the appearance of malfeasance is wrong.

“Walter Shaub, director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, sees it differently: “A president is no more immune to the influence of two masters than any subordinate official. In fact, our common experience of human affairs suggests that the potential for corruption only grows with the increase of power.” But lost in the day’s hullaballoo was Shaub’s clarification: “We can’t risk creating the perception that government leaders would use their official positions for profit.”

When Pugh, the former Baltimore mayor, was raided, investigated by the IRS and FBI, and forced out, she said:

I am sorry for the harm that I have caused to the image of the city of Baltimore and the credibility of the office of the mayor.

We’ll wait to see what the Biden administration has to say about Kamala’s book “sales.”

But it looks like it’s self dealing and a conflict of interest.