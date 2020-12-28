The Morning Briefing: Happy Monday Kids—COVID Gonorrhea Is Here

The COVID Legacy Gets Weirder

Happy Monday for real, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. We’re gonna need more beef jerky.

After ducking out of the news cycle for the weekend it’s always a treat to find what awaits when I pop open the computer to get back to work. The last couple of months it’s all been variations on a couple of themes: the election and the Bat Flu. Sometimes I throw in a lengthy reminder that Joe Biden is crazy, can’t speak functional English anymore, and I still have a difficult time believing that over eighty million people voted for him.

As I have cautioned many times, one should never ask what else can go wrong this year. 2020 is going to be messing with us all right up until 11:59 PM on December 31st, then the calendar is merely going to flip to 2020: The Sequel.

Yeah, next year is going to be just as awful.

While we are waiting to see if the vaccines are working or making people grow horns and tails, the virus is still having its merry way with everyone. We heard about new, more highly contagious strains last week, for example. It’s as if COVID wants to make sure we don’t even begin to try and convince ourselves that things are going to get better any time soon.

I think we’re clear on that now.

Our sister site Twitchy has a post up about COVID’s latest curve ball: a strain of “super gonorrhea” that’s making the rounds:

Overuse of antibiotics for COVID-19 to blame in 'super gonorrhea' spike https://t.co/gWUloGZwfM pic.twitter.com/b6WcI3HP34 — New York Post (@nypost) December 22, 2020

Bill Clinton is probably really sweating right now.

The New York Post:

The unnecessary overuse of antibiotics during the coronavirus pandemic has created a rise in drug-resistant strains of super gonorrhea, according to a new report. Azithromycin, a common antibiotic used to treat chest and sinus infections, has been used during the pandemic to prevent co-infection of hospitalized coronavirus patients and to treat inflammatory symptoms of severe infections. But the widespread doling out of the drug — which has since been found to have no clinical benefit for COVID-19 patients — has caused a buildup of resistance to the bacteria that causes gonorrhea, the World Health Organization (WHO) told the Sun.

I’m so full of conspiracy theories lately — what else are you going to when sitting a home all the time — that I’m willing to believe that some mad scientist is really behind the Super Clap. It was either that, or somebody was tempting fate by insisting that nothing else could possibly go wrong in 2020.

I wonder how many weeks long the last four days of this year will be.

The Kruiser Kabana

My hair has taken on an unkempt life of its own and is learning new languages.

