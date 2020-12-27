Post-Christmas COVID-19 Panic Porn Echoes Joe Biden's 'Darkest Days' Rhetoric

President-elect Joe Biden gave his year-end message before the holidays, assuring us all that he will ask Congress for more money to support his COVID-19 plan and telling us the “darkest days” of the pandemic are still ahead of us. As if on cue, the corporate media is swooping in to impress upon us just how awful everything is so they can keep you isolated at home—or with your face covered if you dare go into public.

Of course, Dr. Anthony Fauci jumped right on board with Biden’s sentiment. On CNN with Dana Bash, Fauci said:

“And the reason I’m concerned and my colleagues in public health are concerned also is that we very well might see a post-seasonal, in the sense of Christmas, New Year’s, surge, and, as I have described it, as a surge upon a surge, because, if you look at the slope, the incline of cases that we have experienced as we have gone into the late fall and soon-to-be-early winter, it is really quite troubling,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Union. “We are really at a very critical point. … So I share the concern of President-elect Biden that as we get into the next few weeks, it might actually get worse.”

Once again, Fauci uses the word “cases” rather than positive tests, which is a terrible misclassification error that he continues to make. With the number of positive tests among people who never have symptoms, a reasonable person interested in informing the public would make a clear distinction. Fauci never does. A person interested in calming public anxiety would also talk about the improvements in treating ill patients with COVID-19. Oddly, this is never part of an appearance by Fauci.

Then, the New York Post decided to back up these statements by taking a cue from a CNN report and advancing a phony milestone. Their headline declared: “One in 1,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.” At worst, one in one thousand Americans has died with, not from, COVID-19. As recent CDC data shows, everything from suicides and car accidents to terminal cancer and stage-5 kidney failure is listed on death certificates that include COVID-19. Another study showed that 89% of those who died with COVID-19 in several New Jersey hospitals had a do-not-resuscitate order in place before testing positive.

The Post makes this assertion while at least two states are questioning these counts. In Washington, a think tank reviewed death certificates and estimated a 20% inflation rate. Lawmakers in Minnesota are saying their rates could be inflated by 40% after reviewing death certificates. It is not unreasonable to assume this is the case in almost every state, given the incentives to test for COVID-19 in hospitalized patients and the use of over-sensitive tests. It is long past time our reporting agencies should be distinguishing between dying from COVID-19 and with COVID-19. These are two very different things. As Minnesota State Senator Dr. Scott Jensen stated:

“For 17 years, the CDC document that guides us as physicians to do death certificates has stood, but this year, we were told, through the Department of Health and the CDC, that the rules were changing if COVID-19 was involved.” “If it’s COVID-19, we’re told now it doesn’t matter if it was actually the diagnosis that caused death. If someone had it, they died of it,” he said. Jensen and Franson’s video comes after months of people across the country claiming their loved one’s death certificate listed the virus as the cause of death despite suffering from other ailments that would have caused death.

Not to be outdone, the Los Angeles Times put out a headline that read, “A new post-Christmas COVID-19 surge as holidays create ‘viral wildfire.'” Despite the present tense used in the title, the article speculates what some in the city believe will happen because people violated stay-at-home orders. The paper also uses positive tests as the measure of severity. With some of the country’s longest and most severe restrictions, you would think California would be in great shape. However, given its spiking number of positive tests, you may deduce that lockdowns make no difference if you think about it long enough.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo decided to add just a little more fuel, criticizing the federal government for not restricting travel from the U.K., which announced a new mutation before Christmas. The mutation was identified in September and now accounts for 60% of cases in the U.K. Given that no one is asserting that it is more deadly or impervious to the current vaccine, Dr. Fauci and CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield saw no reason to restrict travel at this point. But grandma-killer Cuomo, who decided the best place to house COVID-positive nursing home patients was back in a facility full of high-risk elderly residents, clearly knows better and wants new restrictions.

President-elect Joe Biden has promised a deepening crisis that he alone can solve with more money, bailouts for states that refuse to open, mask mandates, rolling lockdowns, and more. You can be assured that the corporate media will continue to push the panic until the numbers can be quietly adjusted to prove Joe saved the day. The CDC will put out lower cycle threshold limits for a positive test. They will quietly modify the instructions for including COVID-19 on a death certificate. “Cases” will fall along with deaths due to manipulation, not a change in the situation.

COVID-19 is real and a danger to the elderly and the frail. But when an inquisitive researcher decides to write the history of this pandemic, this will be one of the largest frauds ever committed on the American public by health experts and a complicit corporate media.