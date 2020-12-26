Mysterious Viral Video of Nashville Bombing Surfaces as Police Investigate 'Person of Interest'

A mysterious viral video that’s been circulating showing the moments before the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville and the immediate aftermath raises some important questions about the blast, even as police announced they are investigating a “person of interest” in the case. According to The Tennessean:

Investigators with the FBI, ATF and the Metro Nashville Police Department converged to the 100 block of Bakertown Road in Antioch just before 11 a.m. Local and federal agents have been in an out of a duplex for “court authorized activity” following information from the investigation, according to Darrell DeBusk, an FBI public affairs officer. DeBusk said no arrest has been made. No one was inside the home, according to FBI Special Agent Jason Pack, who said the agency’s evidence response team entered the home at about 2:30 p.m. for a court approved search. Neighbors told The Tennessean an RV similar to the one in the explosion was parked at the home within the last two weeks.

The New York Times:

A federal law enforcement official familiar with the investigation said authorities had identified a 63-year-old man who apparently owned an R.V. similar to the one in the bombing and were seeking to question him. [FBI special agent Douglas] Korneski and other officials indicated at the news conference that it was still unclear how many people were involved in the crime.

If, as many suspect, the bomber was in the RV when it exploded, the individual’s remains are in a box somewhere at FBI headquarters and splattered on the streets of Nashville. Indeed, police announced that “tissue” was discovered at the scene of the blast, but have not yet determined whether it contains human remains. Debris was strewn across several city blocks and police continue to collect evidence.

Police say the RV pulled up in front of the AT&T transmission building on Downtown Nashville’s historic Second Avenue at 1:22 a.m. on Friday. A neighbor reported hearing gunfire at 4:30 a.m. She later called police, who arrived at the scene at 5:30 a.m. Instead of a shootout, police found a suspicious RV parked outside the AT&T building, blaring a chilling warning with a 15-minute countdown: “Evacuate now. There is a bomb. A bomb is in this vehicle and will explode.”

Nashville police officers, heroes all, risked their lives to begin evacuating nearby buildings as they awaited the arrival of the bomb squad.

Meet Nashville’s heroes: Officer Brenna Hosey

Officer James Luellen

Officer Michael Sipos

Officer Amanda Topping

Officer James Wells

Sergeant Timothy Miller They ran into danger and saved people before the bomb exploded this morning. They’re absolutely magnificent humans. pic.twitter.com/kbNkGzGngl — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 26, 2020

Police reported a “significant” explosion at around 6:30 a.m. While there were no fatalities (except perhaps the bomber), three people were injured, including a police officer who was knocked down in the blast and another who is suffering from blast-related hearing loss.

Ford Fischer, co-founder and editor-in-chief of News2Share, noticed some interesting thing about a viral video that surfaced in the wake of the blast, showing the scene of the blast before and after the RV exploded.

“THREAD: I have discovered something online that *could* be relevant to the Nashville explosion, but I want to be extremely clear that I don’t know what – if anything – to infer from it,” Ford wrote on Twitter. “I’m hoping appropriate experts and authorities can take a look.”

THREAD: I have discovered something online that *could* be relevant to the Nashville explosion, but I want to be extremely clear that I don't know what – if anything – to infer from it. I'm hoping appropriate experts and authorities can take a look. — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) December 25, 2020

“A video on Youtube has gone viral showing the scene of the explosion,” said Ford. “The account that posted it is called ‘S McG’ and has no bio or info, and has never posted until today since joining in 2014.” How did “S McG” get access to the surveillance video from across the street so quickly? No one knows at this point.

Here’s the video:

“The account that posted the clip to Twitter only joined this month and has also never posted before today,” Ford discovered. In fact, the account was created on December 25, the day of the bombing:

This account was created today. pic.twitter.com/sitOkaYve3 — Regina Morales (@reginamorales) December 25, 2020

“The video turns black and white following the explosion in both uploads,” Ford noted. “‘S McG’ who posted the bombing video has an almost identical username to ‘S Mc G’ – who only joined Youtube in April 2020 and also has no bio. The five videos posted on it, posted over the course of three weeks, are all very bizarre.”

“This video is posted twice by ‘S Mc G’ on their Youtube. It montages COVID-19 announcements and reports over music, and then turns to black and white images of destruction, before a clip I don’t know how to describe,” he said. “Their previous post was October 1st, where the video is a static image of the term ‘Apocalypse’ searched on “DuckDuckGo” with Hans Zimmer’s ‘Dream Is Collapsing’ track from Inception in the background,” Ford continued.

The video is indeed bizarre, featuring clips of reporters talking about the COVID-19 pandemic in Ireland, transitioning to black-and-white pictures of buildings and then someone running through the woods, panting. It ends with a simple text message: “k bye.”

“Their only other two uploads appear to be screencapped videos of President Trump with the Kanye West song ‘Black Skinhead’ over it,” said Ford. “The videos are identical other than that one has twenty seconds of other music afterwards.”

RedState’s Rick Arama noticed something else about the videos:

Both videos were uploaded on Sept. 11, 2020. One also has “bang bang” in the music and on the screen. If you look at where the original Tik Tok video was taken from, the video originally puts words in Trump’s mouth, saying “I would sacrifice my life for Pakistan. I love Pakistan!”

Ford cautions that he has no idea “who ‘S McG’ is or whether they’re the same person as ‘S Mc G,’ and even if so, whether that person was involved in this incident,” nevertheless, he reported what he found to the FBI.

Could this social media trail give clues as to the motive for the bombing?

