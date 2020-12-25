BREAKING: RV Explodes In Downtown Nashville

Nashville Rocked by Christmas Morning Explosion
A recreational vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville, TN early Christmas morning in what the Metro Nashville Police Department is calling an “intentional act.”
MNPD, FBI & ATF investigating the 6:30 a.m. explosion on 2nd Ave N linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/YOfMTaKmTH
— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020
Crews are attempting to determine the cause of the explosion, which took place around 6:30 a.m., blowing out the windows of nearby buildings.
Three people were transported. No significant injuries have been reported.
The debris field extends for at least a few blocks. Streets around the exploded vehicle are being closed down.
Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding.
Here are some more pictures from the Nashville Fire Department:
These are pictures from 2nd Avenue south. Windows were broken out from explosion area to Broadway. Please AVOID this area! Media staging is at 2nd Avenue south and KVB. pic.twitter.com/tocdpHWFgj
— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 25, 2020
This is a developing story. PJ Media will provide updates as they become available.