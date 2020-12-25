BREAKING: RV Explodes In Downtown Nashville

A recreational vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville, TN early Christmas morning in what the Metro Nashville Police Department is calling an “intentional act.”

MNPD, FBI & ATF investigating the 6:30 a.m. explosion on 2nd Ave N linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/YOfMTaKmTH

More from ABC News:

Crews are attempting to determine the cause of the explosion, which took place around 6:30 a.m., blowing out the windows of nearby buildings.

Three people were transported. No significant injuries have been reported.

The debris field extends for at least a few blocks. Streets around the exploded vehicle are being closed down.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding.